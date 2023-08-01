Rovanpera wants to “stay clever” in Finland amid WRC title battle
Kalle Rovanpera admits it would be “special” to win on home soil at Rally Finland this weekend, but says he must "stay clever" to protect his World Rally Championship lead.
The reigning world rally champion heads to Finland after producing arguably his most dominant drive yet to claim a 10th career WRC win in Estonia two weeks ago.
Rovanpera continued a perfect lead up to his home event by winning the Hyacenter Rally in Tampere, Finland last weekend, after defeating Toyota WRC team-mate Elfyn Evans by 11.6s across the eight stages.
However, the 22-year-old is expecting a much tougher test to become the first Finn to win Rally Finland since Esapekka Lappi's run to his only WRC win to date in 2017.
Rovanpera will face the disadvantage of starting first on the fast gravel roads while three-time Rally Finland winner M-Sport’s Ott Tanak will start fourth.
The Finn also has one eye on his championship lead, which stands at 55 points over Evans, as he aims to become only the sixth driver in 50 years to successfully defend a WRC crown this season.
“Finland is definitely going to be trickier. Knowing Ott will be starting in a better position than last year, it is not going to be easy but it is home rally and I need to try and do my best,” Rovanpera told Motorsport.com.
“It would be special [to win] but also I want to stay clever with the championship fight let’s say.
"We have done a good job with the championship all year so we need to have good points from Finland, so I don’t want to mess up a good points haul.”
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
With thousands of Finnish rally fans hoping for a home win, Rovanpera will face a weight of expectation to deliver this weekend.
Toyota WRC boss Jari-Matti Latvala, who will return to the deriving seat in a fourth GR Yaris this weekends, believes the pressure won’t affect Rovanpera.
“He is so cool that he doesn’t seem to suffer from pressure which is one of his biggest assets of his nature,” Latvala told Motorsport.com.
“He doesn’t really worry about it. I think it will be quite easy for him to go to Finland.
“Winning there will be more difficult than Estonia. He has the skills to drive it but Finland has a different grip level and we have new stages on Friday, so let’s see if the drivers starting further back can attack better. But still for all the other drivers it will be tough to beat Kalle.”
Rally Finland will begin on Thursday evening with the first of 22 scheduled stages.
Related video
WRC Estonia: Relentless Rovanpera seals dominant victory in style
WRC Estonia: Relentless Rovanpera seals dominant victory in style WRC Estonia: Relentless Rovanpera seals dominant victory in style
Rovanpera: Perfect WRC Estonia Saturday “came quite easily”
Rovanpera: Perfect WRC Estonia Saturday “came quite easily” Rovanpera: Perfect WRC Estonia Saturday “came quite easily”
Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title
Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title
WRC engine update to put Toyota on par with Hyundai
WRC engine update to put Toyota on par with Hyundai WRC engine update to put Toyota on par with Hyundai
Toyota and Ferrari predict tyre wear will decide WEC Monza battle
Toyota and Ferrari predict tyre wear will decide WEC Monza battle Toyota and Ferrari predict tyre wear will decide WEC Monza battle
Why Toyota must rein in its WRC support players
Why Toyota must rein in its WRC support players Why Toyota must rein in its WRC support players
Latest news
The tactical moves that have injected new life into Asia's GT scene
The tactical moves that have injected new life into Asia's GT scene The tactical moves that have injected new life into Asia's GT scene
Frijns joins BMW as works driver, will test WRT's LMDh car
Frijns joins BMW as works driver, will test WRT's LMDh car Frijns joins BMW as works driver, will test WRT's LMDh car
Tanak: “Perfect package” required to challenge for WRC Finland win
Tanak: “Perfect package” required to challenge for WRC Finland win Tanak: “Perfect package” required to challenge for WRC Finland win
Ferrari is "miles away" from perfect F1 structure, says Vasseur
Ferrari is "miles away" from perfect F1 structure, says Vasseur Ferrari is "miles away" from perfect F1 structure, says Vasseur
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.