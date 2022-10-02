Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Latvala wanted to cry over Rovanpera’s WRC title success
WRC / Rally New Zealand News

Rovanpera proud to make WRC history as youngest champion

Kalle Rovanpera says he is proud to make World Rally Championship history by becoming the category's youngest ever champion.

Tom Howard
By:
Listen to this article

The Toyota driver clinched the 2022 title with two rounds of the season remaining after an impressive dominant victory at Rally New Zealand, his sixth of the campaign.

As a result, the Finn - who turned 22 years-old on Saturday - has become the youngest ever WRC champion taking over the mantle previously held by the late Colin McRae, who won the title in 1995 at the age of 27.

Rovanpera, the son of WRC rally winner Harri, also ended Finland’s 20-year wait for a world champion since Marcus Gronholm secured the second of his titles in New Zealand in 2002.

Asked how he felt to make history, Rovanpera said: “Of course, I feel very happy and proud as it has been a long break since Finland has a world champion.

“I don’t think about the age too much but it’s still special to know we could achieve this.

“I’m really proud of the team, myself and [co-driver] Jonne [Halttunen]. I don’t have enough time to thank everybody but Jonne is making a big difference to the job also.

“We both have the same mindset, which makes it easy. We both know what works. We know not to stress too much and push when we can and he is really good at his job, which is the most important thing.

“The biggest thanks goes to the team - they made this rocket this year. Even after all the difficult rallies, they were believing in us and giving us all the support.

Kalle Rovanpera, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Kalle Rovanpera, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“Of course it [being the first Finnish champion for 20 years] means a lot.

“There is huge support from all the Finnish fans and it has been nice to see that the sport has been gaining a bit more traction again, especially with the younger people, which is quite important to get new fans for the sport.

“It is really nice to see and nice to have good results for them.”

Heading into New Zealand, Rovanpera needed to outscore Hyundai’s Ott Tanak by eight points to secure the title, but the prospect of sealing the championship only became likely when he stormed from fourth to the rally lead on Saturday.

Given the enormity of the situation, Rovanpera admitted that he only felt tense before the final powerstage, which he won despite only needing to finish fourth-fastest.

“I was a bit surprised even this morning I didn’t feel nervous or anything,” he added.

“On the start line for the powerstage, for sure, I felt a bit tense just wanting to get it started.”

Rovanpera’s title rival Tanak, who finished the rally in third position, admitted the Finn fully deserved the championship.

“We have had a far from good weekend but this weekend Toyota and Kalle has been very strong, they have beaten everybody fair and square, no question," said Tanak.

“Congratulations to Harri [Rovanpera], he has done a great job as a father to raise up such a great kid, he should be very proud of him.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Latvala wanted to cry over Rovanpera’s WRC title success
Previous article

Latvala wanted to cry over Rovanpera’s WRC title success
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Latvala wanted to cry over Rovanpera’s WRC title success Rally New Zealand
WRC

Latvala wanted to cry over Rovanpera’s WRC title success

WRC New Zealand: Rovanpera clinches historic title with victory Rally New Zealand
Video Inside
WRC

WRC New Zealand: Rovanpera clinches historic title with victory

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Rally Greece Prime
WRC

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Kalle Rovanperä More from
Kalle Rovanperä
WRC New Zealand: Rovanpera storms into lead as Evans and Greensmith crash Rally New Zealand
WRC

WRC New Zealand: Rovanpera storms into lead as Evans and Greensmith crash

Rovanpera focused on having “proper weekend” in NZ, not WRC title Rally New Zealand
Video Inside
WRC

Rovanpera focused on having “proper weekend” in NZ, not WRC title

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Rally Finland Prime
WRC

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

More from
Toyota Gazoo Racing
Toyota boss keen to retain Lappi for 2023 WRC season Rally Greece
WRC

Toyota boss keen to retain Lappi for 2023 WRC season

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Prime
WRC

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

WRC Belgium: Rovanpera crashes out after violent roll Rally Belgium
Video Inside
WRC

WRC Belgium: Rovanpera crashes out after violent roll

Latest news

Rovanpera proud to make WRC history as youngest champion
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Rovanpera proud to make WRC history as youngest champion

Kalle Rovanpera says he is proud to make World Rally Championship history by becoming the category's youngest ever champion.

Latvala wanted to cry over Rovanpera’s WRC title success
WRC WRC

Latvala wanted to cry over Rovanpera’s WRC title success

Toyota World Rally Championship boss Jari-Matti Latvala wanted to cry after witnessing “superhero” Kalle Rovanpera end Finland’s 20-year wait for a world rally champion.

WRC New Zealand: Rovanpera clinches historic title with victory
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC New Zealand: Rovanpera clinches historic title with victory

Kalle Rovanpera has become the youngest ever World Rally champion after claiming a dominant sixth win of the season at Rally New Zealand.

WRC New Zealand: Rovanpera closing in on historic win
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC New Zealand: Rovanpera closing in on historic win

Kalle Rovanpera has edged closer to securing a dominant Rally New Zealand victory and a potential World Rally Championship title success on Sunday morning.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Prime

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Thierry Neuville led a maiden Hyundai 1-2-3 in the World Rally Championship, as the previously soft i20 N became a battle-hardened Greek warrior at the Acropolis Rally. But with team orders in play between the winner and Hyundai’s title protagonist Ott Tanak, could the result come back to haunt the team?

WRC
Sep 12, 2022
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Prime

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Prime

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Motorsport.com was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success.

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Prime

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again.

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming Prime

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Prime

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Motorsport.com for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit.

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Prime

How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple.

WRC
Jul 18, 2022
How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Prime

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Whether it’s the mountains of Monte Carlo, the snow of Sweden or the Kenya Savannah, the World Rally Championship is able to beam some of motorsport’s most spectacular footage to television screens while operating in the harshest of environments. Motorsport.com went behind the scenes to unearth the secrets that make this logistical challenge possible

WRC
Jul 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.