Rovanpera hospitalised after Rally Argentina crash

Seventeen-year-old Kalle Rovanpera was hospitalised after crashing out of Rally Argentina at more than 100mph.

The Skoda factory driver was leading the WRC2 category when he crashed off the road in the second stage on Sunday morning.

His Fabia R5 got out of shape on a fast left-right section, was pitched up on two wheels and rolled over a tent and into a car park.

"It was a big accident. It was my fault, I got this section wrong – I made the mistake in the recce," Rovanpera told Motorsport.com.

Rovanpera was taken to hospital in Cordoba for a brain scan after he complained of dizziness. He was allowed back to the team hotel on Sunday night.

"It was really a bad end to what had been a good rally for me," he said. "I really wanted to win WRC2 here and I was pushing for that.

"I learned a lot from my first visit here, except for Monte Carlo maybe this is the rally where I learned the most."

Asked about his car landing among parked spectator cars, Rovanpera said: "Maybe this wasn't the best place to put them. It's not so nice place to land."

The Finn's next WRC outing will be at home in July.