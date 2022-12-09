Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver
WRC News

Rovanpera expects bigger WRC title challenge after Tanak’s M-Sport switch

Kalle Rovanpera expects a bigger challenge to defend his World Rally Championship title in 2023 now there are winning drivers in all three teams, following Ott Tanak’s move to M-Sport.

Tom Howard
By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith
Rovanpera expects bigger WRC title challenge after Tanak’s M-Sport switch
Listen to this article

The Toyota driver produced a dominant run to a maiden world title this season, recording six wins and 70 fastest stage times to become the championship’s youngest ever world champion.

The 22-year-old Finn smashed the previous record set by the late 1995 world champion Colin McRae by five years and 88 days.

While Rovanpera dominated the 2022 season, Tanak emerged as the Toyota driver’s closest rival as the Hyundai driver swept to three wins including defeating Rovanpera on his home soil in Finland.

After a challenging three years with Hyundai, Tanak confirmed this week that he will re-join M-Sport Ford for the 2023 season, ensuring there are now full-time drivers that have won WRC rallies in all three WRC teams.

Looking ahead to next season, Rovanpera admitted Tanak’s move will pose an even bigger challenge to defend his title next year.

“Definitely, next year is going to be more difficult in terms of the title fight," said Rovanpera when asked by Motorsport.com about his title defence at the FIA Prize Giving.

“I think all the teams especially Hyundai is much closer to us than they were at the beginning of the season.

“It is nice to see Ott go to M-Sport and we have winning drivers in all the teams for the whole season, so for sure it is going to be big challenge and for us and a bigger challenge than this year. We need to push again harder and be consistent.”

Podium: Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Podium: Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Reflecting on his 2022 campaign, Rovanpera revealed that his results and the level of dominance exceeded his own expectations.

“It has been an amazing season and especially getting the first title is always the most difficult one, to cope with the pressure and everything, but this season was really good for us,” he added.

“Maybe we didn’t expect it [the title] to happen so soon but it was of course always the goal. We were always pushing. All the time I was driving I didn’t think we were young or that I didn’t have any experience, every time I drove the car I always tried to be as fast as possible.

“Yeah of course in some rallies the result came quite easily I would say as we just had a really strong normal pace,” he said, when asked if he was surprised by how dominant he was in some rallies.

“There was of course many things happening at the beginning of the season but we finished always with good points.”

Rovanpera will begin the defence of his WRC title next month when the season begins in Monte Carlo from 19-22 January.

Read Also:
shares
comments
How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver
Previous article

How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver Prime
WRC

How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver

Tanak secures M-Sport WRC switch for 2023
WRC

Tanak secures M-Sport WRC switch for 2023

Former Renault F1 boss Abiteboul set to become Hyundai WRC chief
WRC

Former Renault F1 boss Abiteboul set to become Hyundai WRC chief

Latest news

How Yamaha lost its satellite MotoGP team for 2023
MotoGP MotoGP

How Yamaha lost its satellite MotoGP team for 2023

For the first time in the modern MotoGP era, Yamaha will field just two bikes on the premier class grid in 2023 after losing its satellite partnership with RNF Racing.

Horner: "Very difficult" call for Binotto to leave Ferrari F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: "Very difficult" call for Binotto to leave Ferrari F1

Red Bull chief Christian Horner thinks it would have been a "very difficult" call by Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto to leave the squad in the wake of its Formula 1 disappointment.

Yamashita revels in trying Fenestraz's old car at Suzuka
Super Formula Super Formula

Yamashita revels in trying Fenestraz's old car at Suzuka

Kenta Yamashita says he found Sacha Fenestraz's old Super Formula car "fast and easy to drive" after Kondo Racing swapped its two chassis for this week's post-season test at Suzuka.

2023 Ford GT Mk IV unleashed with bigger engine making 800+hp
Automotive Automotive

2023 Ford GT Mk IV unleashed with bigger engine making 800+hp

Ford is introducing the most extreme version of the GT to date. There have been more than a few retro-flavored special editions of Blue Oval's supercar and the new Mk IV joins them.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver Prime

How Toyota transformed an F1 hopeful into a factory WRC driver

Having originally started out in karting and single-seaters to follow his dream of making it to Formula 1, Takamoto Katsuta's career instead changed course into the world of rallying. A breakthrough 2022 WRC season has lifted Katsuta into Toyota's factory line-up - but it's been a long road to the top level

WRC
Dec 7, 2022
Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2022 Prime

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2022

The World Rally Championship welcomed in a new hybrid era in 2022, presenting an unknown challenge to the planet's top rally aces. New records were broken, as Toyota's leading charge became the youngest-ever title-winner, while familiar returning faces mixed it up with the new generation. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 best performers from the year

WRC
Dec 5, 2022
The key steps on Rovanpera's romp to a history-making WRC title Prime

The key steps on Rovanpera's romp to a history-making WRC title

With only cameo roles played by legendary Sebastiens Ogier and Loeb, Kalle Rovanpera ushered in the new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship by becoming its youngest champion. Here's how Toyota's Flying Finn crushed the competition, led by Hyundai's departing star Ott Tanak.

WRC
Dec 1, 2022
How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book Prime

How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book

At the tender age of 22, Kalle Rovanpera is redefining what’s possible to achieve in rallying and inspiring a new legion of fans as a result. The newly-crowned World Rally Championship title-winner and his peers reflect on his ability and the start of his success in the top tier.

WRC
Nov 26, 2022
How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party Prime

How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party

Thierry Neuville signed off the 2022 World Rally Championship season with his second win of the season in Japan after Toyota rival Elfyn Evans suffered a late puncture. With Sebastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera also delayed by punctures and incidents, it opened the door for Neuville and Ott Tanak to record Hyundai's second 1-2 of the season in Toyota's own backyard

WRC
Nov 14, 2022
The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Prime

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer

WRC
Oct 24, 2022
Motorsport.com gets to grips as a WRC co-driver Prime

Motorsport.com gets to grips as a WRC co-driver

The majority of headlines may focus on the exploits of drivers in the World Rally Championship, but the challenges facing their co-drivers is no less demanding. We got in the passenger seat with Toyota Gazoo Racing to find out just what it takes to succeed

WRC
Oct 6, 2022
How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge Prime

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

Kalle Rovanpera’s coronation as the new World Rally Championship king had been a long time coming, only to be postponed by hiccups in Belgium and Greece. But at Rally New Zealand the “Full Send” Finn demonstrated exactly how he's been able to rewrite the rallying record book as he stormed to victory to become the youngest ever world champion

WRC
Oct 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.