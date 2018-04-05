Ogier fears Loeb could be "even stronger" in Corsica

Reigning WRC champion Sebastien Ogier has admitted the returning Sebastien Loeb is a threat for victory in this weekend's Tour de Corse.

Five years on from his retirement from the series, Citroen driver Loeb returned to the WRC in Mexico last month – and stunned onlookers by leading the event until he was ruled out of victory contention by a puncture.

Prior to Corsica’s departure from the WRC calendar in 2008, Loeb won the island event for four years in succession, famously ending the 2005 with fastest time on every one of the 12 stages.

Asked what he expected from his countryman, M-Sport Ford's Ogier told Motorsport.com: “We will see. [Mexico] was not bad for him and on tarmac he is strong also – he did some rallies [on asphalt] so he’ll have the rhythm again.

"Possibly he can be even stronger in Corsica. We definitely need to show we have improved our car because the C3 last year was untouchable on tarmac.”

Loeb drove the C3 WRC for a day on asphalt last season, but that test was compromised by changeable weather. He will be back aboard a tarmac-trim C3 for a two-day test on the island next week.

Asked about his chances for Corsica, Loeb said: “I will have to discover the new car during the test first. Most of the guys say the biggest differences with these new cars come on the tarmac.

"I discovered it on the gravel, so there’s no reason why I can’t on the tarmac. It will be a bit more difficult in Corsica, where I have to discover all of the stages for the first time.”

Loeb's teammate Kris Meeke is confident the Frenchman will have plenty of pace next month.

The Northern Irishman said: “I think he can go quicker again [than Mexico]. 60 percent of the route is new in Corsica and that’s only going to help him.”

Citroen team principal Pierre Budar added it would be foolish to rule Loeb out of the race for victory, after seeing his Mexican speed.

He said: “Now we look to Corsica and after what we have seen [in Mexico], why would say he cannot win that rally?”

Meeke topped shakedown on Thursday morning, topping the 5.45km Sorbo Ocagnano test by 2.2 seconds from Hyundai's Andreas Mikkelsen.

Points leader Ogier was fifth-fastest, behind the Hyundais of Thierry Neuville and Dani Sordo, while Loeb was seventh-fastest.