Rally Japan signs new multi-year WRC deal

Rally Japan will host a round of the World Rally Championship until at least 2028 after signing a new agreement with WRC Promoter.

The new three-year agreement is set to begin from 2026 and ensures the asphalt rally will continue to be based out of Toyota City, which has hosted the event since 2022.

The announcement was made at this weekend’s Hyundai N and Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival at Everland Speedway, Yong-in, South Korea.

Japan made its WRC debut in 2004 as a gravel rally held in the Tokachi region before moving to Hokkaido in 2008 and 2010.

The nation was due to return to the WRC after a 10-year hiatus in 2020, utilising asphalt roads around Toyota City and Nagoya. However, that event and the following in 2021 were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The challenging asphalt roads around Nagoya have hosted the WRC’s final round since 2022 with next month’s edition set to decide both the drivers’ and manufacturers’ titles. It has proved to be a favourite among the teams and fans.

Rally Japan will however relinquish its season finale status next year which will be taken by the new Rally Saudi Arabia round that signed a 10-year-deal agreement with WRC that begins in 2025.

“I am thrilled that the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) has decided to continue to hold a Japan round for the 2026-2028 seasons,” said Toyota City mayor Ota.

“Rally Japan has been highly acclaimed both in Japan and overseas for its backdrop of iconic Japanese scenery that includes beautiful mountains, lakes and Shinto shrine gates.

“We hope to use this acclaim to foster a strong rally culture and expand the fan base at home and abroad. We look forward to delivering excitement and thrills to fans through intense competition between the world's top drivers.”

WRC Promoter managing director Jona Siebel added: “Toyota City has been incredibly welcoming to the WRC since we returned to Japan. The centralised service park results in an amazing fan experience in the heart of the city.

“We have an excellent partner in Toyota City that shares our values in sustainability and clearly sees the benefit that we bring to the city by extending our agreement there.”