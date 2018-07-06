Rally GB reimagined by the Tour de France

Britain's round of the WRC has been based in Wales for the past 17 years and faithfully follows the series' Friday-Sunday format. But what if it didn't have to? And what if Wales was the starting point for a revolutionary route?

The chatter about the route for this year's Rally GB raised a thought: what good is a visionary without a clean sheet of paper? And if supplied with paper, could the vision be found?

It could, thanks to Rally GB route co-ordinator Andrew Kellitt.