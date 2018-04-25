Rally GB reaches route compromise with FIA

Wales Rally GB organisers have found agreement with the FIA on the route for Britain’s round of the World Rally Championship in October.

The governing body was unhappy at the proposed use of a combined Great Orme and Llandudno all-asphalt test for the final points-paying, live television powerstage on Sunday October 7.

After lengthy discussions with the FIA and WRC Promoter, Motorsport.com understands a route proposal will be issued to the teams this week.

That proposal is to keep the Orme as the finale with live television coverage, but the bonus points will be offered for a stage earlier in the day, most likely the first run of Gwydir, shortly after eight in the morning. That stage will also be covered by live television.

Rally GB managing director Ben Taylor told Motorsport.com: “We are working with the FIA and all the stakeholders – and, of course, our principal backer the Welsh government and title sponsor dayinsure – to find a solution which works for everybody.

“I believe we’re very close and we will have news on this early next week.”

Rally GB has issued an invitation for a reconvened media launch in Llandudno on Monday April 30 after the original event reveal had to be postponed from April 17.