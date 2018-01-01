Sign in
Rally GB: “Intense” WRC title contenders rate their chances

By: David Evans
11h ago

In this video, Autosport previews the 2018 Rally GB with Rallies Editor David Evans, who discusses all the challenges the event can throw at drivers with the three World Rally Championship title protagonists: Sebastien Ogier, Ott Tanak and Thierry Neuville.

