Rally GB: “Intense” WRC title contenders rate their chances
shares
comments
In this video, Autosport previews the 2018 Rally GB with Rallies Editor David Evans, who discusses all the challenges the event can throw at drivers with the three World Rally Championship title protagonists: Sebastien Ogier, Ott Tanak and Thierry Neuville.
Next WRC article
Previous article
Tanak blames windscreen wiper for Rally GB crash
Next article
Wales WRC: Toyota's Lappi takes early lead
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|WRC
|Event
|Rally Great Britain
|Drivers
|Sébastien Ogier , Thierry Neuville , Ott Tanak
|Author
|David Evans
|Article type
|Preview