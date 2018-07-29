Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
WRC Rally Finland Stage report

Finland WRC: Tanak set for win as Lappi crashes out

0 shares
Finland WRC: Tanak set for win as Lappi crashes out
Andreas Mikkelsen, Anders Jäger, Hyundai i20 WRC, Hyundai Motorsport
Jari Huttunen, Antti Linnaketo, i20 R5
Mads Ostberg, Torstein Eriksen, Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team
Ole Christian Veiby, Stig Rune Skjaermoen, Skoda Fabia R5
Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team
Get alerts
By: Alasdair Lindsay, Journalist
29/07/2018 07:25

Ott Tanak is two stages away from his second World Rally Championship victory this year on Rally Finland, while his Toyota teammate Esapekka Lappi crashed out on Sunday’s first stage.

With a healthy lead already in place overnight Tanak slowed his pace somewhat, unlike his younger team-mate who continued to push hard.

Lappi was battling over fourth place with Hyundai’s best placed driver Hayden Paddon, holding a nine second advantage overnight after grabbing the position away from him late on Saturday.

Running wide with only a few corners left of the Laukaa test, Lappi’s car was dragged into the grass and bounced off a ditch, sending his Toyota Yaris into a roll.

Citroen’s mid-season replacement Mads Ostberg is still defending second place from Jari-Matti Latvala behind, winning the first pass of Laukaa to gain 0.9s.

Latvala swiftly responded, winning the Ruuhimaki test to recoup 1.2s to Ostberg, the pair now separated by 5.1s.

Behind Paddon in fourth, M-Sport’s trio of Ford Fiestas continue to hold formation with Teemu Suninen fifth, reigning champion Sebastien Ogier sixth and Elfyn Evans in seventh.

Though Suninen and Ogier are currently separated by 20.5s, Suninen's position is still under question, the Finn stating he needs to “to do the best thing for the team” when asked about potential team orders.

Craig Breen and Thierry Neuville are promoted to eighth and ninth respectively by Lappi’s retirement and, after losing several minutes on Friday, Andreas Mikkelsen has returned to a points-scoring position in 10th.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series WRC
Event Rally Finland
Drivers Ott Tanak
Article type Stage report
0 shares
To the WRC main page