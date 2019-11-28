Chile's 2020 WRC round under threat amid civil unrest

A call on whether the event will go ahead will be decided in the coming days, with the development following protests and riots that began across Chile last month.

The situation, which has claimed 26 lives began when a price rise on the capital city Santiago’s Metro transport system was announced.

Peaceful protests escalated into violent scenes, which also resulted in 17 Metro stations being burned out.

The country’s president Sebastian Pinera declared a state of emergency.

Concepcion, the WRC round’s host city, has also been hit by rioting and is included in the state of emergency.

While Rally Chile is not scheduled to run until April next year, local sources have confirmed that there are government-level concerns about spending money on bringing the WRC to a nation gripped by political and social unrest.

Motorsport.com understands the organisers of Rally Chile are meeting with local and national authorities on Thursday to discuss options for the event.

One hotel owner in Concepcion told Motorsport.com: “It’s very difficult here now. People don’t care so much about the rally when the army is coming back [to the streets].”

Rally Chile’s organiser was unavailable for comment when Motorsport.com made contact on Thursday.

The FIA and the WRC Promoter organisation have also been contacted for comment.

Chile is also due to host the next round of Formula E series on January 18 at the Parque O'Higgins Circuit in Santiago.