Scary Rally Australia crash leaves car underwater

A rally car ended up in a river as part of a bizarre crash during this morning's loop of stages at Rally Australia.

A Queensland Rally Championship crew running in the national field behind the WRC cars was involved in a strange accident on the Nambucca stage that resulted in their car sinking into a river.

Ross Cox and Janet Binns landed upside down in the creek after leaving the road in their Mitsubishi Galant VR4, reports on social media suggesting that spectators had to help turn it right way up and get the crew out of the car.

Both driver and navigator are believed to be okay.

The crash is unrelated to a damaged wooden bridge on the Newry stage, which forced organisers to cancel the second pass through the 20-kilometre test for both WRC and Australian Rally Championship competitors.

New South Wales and Queensland Rally Championship competitors completed the stage, but under triple caution conditions.