Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Race in
06 Hours
:
23 Minutes
:
45 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Australia / Breaking news

Rally Australia "significantly shortened" amid bush fires

shares
comments
Rally Australia "significantly shortened" amid bush fires
By:
Nov 10, 2019, 11:55 AM

Rally Australia organisers have confirmed a ‘significantly shortened’ route for this week’s final round of the World Rally Championship – if the Coffs Harbour-based event goes ahead at all due to a worsening fire situation in the area.

Bush fires have been burning for days in New South Wales and worsening weather conditions – including strengthening winds set to run into Tuesday – are making it impossible for the organisers to get into the stages to set them up for the start of the recce on Tuesday morning.

The national rally, which follows the main WRC field, has been cancelled. The entrants have been invited to participate in demonstration runs at the superspecial stages in Coffs Harbour.

“Rally Australia’s thoughts are with the NSW community, especially the people who have lost loved ones, livelihoods and homes as a result of the fires in northern NSW,” a spokesman said.

A Rally Australia statement said: “Organisers of Kennards Hire Rally Australia still hope to go ahead with the closing round of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) this week.

“The rally is consulting with emergency services, authorities and the local community about the evolving fire situation in the region, but hopes to stage the WRC season finale on a significantly shortened course.”

More than 60 fires are burning through New South Wales, some of which impact directly on the route for Rally Australia. Three people have died in the fires and thousands of homes are affected.

A spokesman from the event said: “Rally Australia’s thoughts are with the NSW community, especially the people who have lost loved ones, livelihoods and homes as a result of the fires in northern NSW.

Next article
Rally Australia facing threat from raging bush fires

Previous article

Rally Australia facing threat from raging bush fires

Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Australia
Author Matt Beer

WRC Next session

Rally Australia

Rally Australia

14 Nov - 17 Nov

Trending

1
Formula 1

What next for Lewis Hamilton after F1 retirement?

2
Formula 1

Ferrari's in-season development has "exceeded expectations"

3
MotoGP

Marquez outlines requests for 2020 Honda

4
NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace fined by NASCAR for intentional spin

5
Cross-Country Rally

Alonso scores first podium finish in Dakar buildup event

17m

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS16-17 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS16-17

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS14-15 01:46
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS14-15

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS10-13 01:46
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS10-13

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS7-9 01:39
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS7-9

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS4-6 01:47
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS4-6

Latest news

Rally Australia "significantly shortened" amid bush fires
WRC

Rally Australia "significantly shortened" amid bush fires

Rally Australia facing threat from raging bush fires
WRC

Rally Australia facing threat from raging bush fires

Evans tipped to replace Tanak at Toyota in 2020
WRC

Evans tipped to replace Tanak at Toyota in 2020

Breen replaces Mikkelsen at Hyundai for Australia
WRC

Breen replaces Mikkelsen at Hyundai for Australia

Ostberg's Citroen WRC outing called off with title decided
WRC

Ostberg's Citroen WRC outing called off with title decided

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.