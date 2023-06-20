Subscribe
Previous / Suninen to drive Rally1 car as Hyundai reveals WRC driver development scheme
WRC / Rally Kenya News

Tanak: Sections of tougher WRC Safari Rally ”like driving on the moon”

World Rally Championship drivers are expecting a much tougher Safari Rally Kenya this weekend, with Ott Tanak describing some sections as like “driving on the moon.”

Tom Howard
By:

Rougher gravel stages caused by the recent weather plus further heavy rain showers forecast this week have several drivers predicting that the 70th anniversary edition of the event will be one of the most difficult in recent memory.

While the event’s 19 stages remain largely the same routes, some sections of the stages have changed dramatically, requiring crews to make new pacenotes.

Tanak has labelled Saturday’s six stages as a “disaster” given their difficulty, which will be heightened should rain showers arrive.

“Generally saying I think Friday's stages will be quite nice, but Saturday will be a disaster and Sunday is a bit mixed," Tanak told Motorsport.com. “It is proper Safari spec and I would say more than we have seen in the last couple of years.

“Last year was not too bad and the year before maybe a bit more tough, but this year in some places on Saturday it is like driving on the moon. It is going to be quite a lottery.

“It is just some general roughness and sometimes it is difficult to find the road driving on the fields.

“There are stones and rocks and things in places that are quite difficult to understand where they have come from. For sure, if it is raining we will have some deep mud holes as well.

“It's not going to be about the fastest driver that will win. It will be the first driver to finish. I would say given how the Saturday stages are it will be difficult for the smartest driver to manage. You need to be lucky.”

Kalle Rovanpera, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Kalle Rovanpera, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera, who will be first into the stages, believes there will be an increased focus on staying out of trouble given how much the stages have changed.

“It seems some parts are quite good but many parts after the rain are even more rough, a lot of gravel and sand has been washed away,” Rovanpera said.

“I think it will be tough. Starting from the first stage on Friday morning we have a rocky section and I think it starts from there where you have to stay out of trouble.

“Some parts fo the stages are really different, we have been changing the notes completely and some corners are not there and some corners are new. There is a lot of change.”

Fresh from winning a rain-affected Rally Sardinia earlier this month, Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville agrees with Rovanpera regarding the changing appearances of the roads from last year.

“It has changed quite a lot from last year,” said Neuville. “There are plenty of places where you do not recognise the stages anymore. It feels like a different stage.

“The grass is very high and there is much more grass on the road. Some of the rough sections are much tougher and some have completely disappeared, so the recce was challenging. We had all the pacenotes but we had to change a lot.

“Some stages you can attack and generally when somebody attacks and they get through without problem they tend to win the rally so we are going to have to find a good balance between staying close and sometimes accepting to lose some time.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Suninen to drive Rally1 car as Hyundai reveals WRC driver development scheme
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Aussie pairing wins Rally3 class as FIA Rally Star campaign begins

Aussie pairing wins Rally3 class as FIA Rally Star campaign begins

Other rally

Aussie pairing wins Rally3 class as FIA Rally Star campaign begins Aussie pairing wins Rally3 class as FIA Rally Star campaign begins

Suninen to drive Rally1 car as Hyundai reveals WRC driver development scheme

Suninen to drive Rally1 car as Hyundai reveals WRC driver development scheme

WRC

Suninen to drive Rally1 car as Hyundai reveals WRC driver development scheme Suninen to drive Rally1 car as Hyundai reveals WRC driver development scheme

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Latest news

Newgarden: Palou can still be caught in IndyCar points chase

Newgarden: Palou can still be caught in IndyCar points chase

Indy IndyCar

Newgarden: Palou can still be caught in IndyCar points chase Newgarden: Palou can still be caught in IndyCar points chase

Bagnaia: Ducati's satellite team strategy "key" to MotoGP success

Bagnaia: Ducati's satellite team strategy "key" to MotoGP success

MGP MotoGP
German GP

Bagnaia: Ducati's satellite team strategy "key" to MotoGP success Bagnaia: Ducati's satellite team strategy "key" to MotoGP success

F1 teams set to reject blanket-free slick tyres for 2024

F1 teams set to reject blanket-free slick tyres for 2024

F1 Formula 1

F1 teams set to reject blanket-free slick tyres for 2024 F1 teams set to reject blanket-free slick tyres for 2024

Hulkenberg: Haas F1 team needs "longer-term strategy" to improve race pace

Hulkenberg: Haas F1 team needs "longer-term strategy" to improve race pace

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Hulkenberg: Haas F1 team needs "longer-term strategy" to improve race pace Hulkenberg: Haas F1 team needs "longer-term strategy" to improve race pace

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
Tom Howard

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe