WRC / Breaking news

Ostberg lands Citroen drive in WRC2

Ostberg lands Citroen drive in WRC2
By: David Evans
12h ago

Mads Ostberg has confirmed he will contest this year’s WRC2 Pro series in a Citroen C3 R5.

Ostberg, who contested eight WRC rounds with Citroen last season, was left without a seat for this year with the French manufacturer slimming down to two cars for Sebastien Ogier and Esapekka Lappi.

The Norwegian has elected to drop down to WRC2 level rather than sit the season out entirely, and will drive a C3 R5 prepared by the Belgian DG Sport team.

“I was disappointed when it was clear to me the WRC at the highest level was not an option for me,” said Ostberg. “It was never an option to give up on my dreams. Rallying is more than a job, it’s in my blood.”

Ostberg starts his campaign for WRC2 glory at Rally Sweden, but before that the Norwegian will make his competitive C3 R5 debut at Rally Hadeland on February 2.

“This year will be a challenge,” he added. “I have no experience with the car and my first rally is coming soon.

"It will be a busy time, but with my [rally] experience and Citroen Racing’s expertise, hopefully we can clinch the first C3 R5 win in WRC 2 [Pro].”

Ostberg’s season warm-up comes at Saturday’s Sidalsrally, where he will drive one of his own Adapta team Group N Subarus on the Norwegian series opener.

About this article

Series WRC
Drivers Mads Ostberg
Author David Evans

