Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Italy WRC: Ogier extends points lead with comfortable victory Next / Solberg receives new Hyundai WRC challenge
WRC / Rally Italy News

Ostberg fined for swearing tirade in Rally Sardinia interview

By:

WRC2 driver Mads Ostberg has been fined €1000 and has a suspended 25 championship points penalty for using abusive language during a live television interview at Rally Sardinia.

Ostberg fined for swearing tirade in Rally Sardinia interview

The Norwegian made an extraordinary outburst during a live television interview at the end of Stage 18 after he had suffered a front left puncture that robbed him of the class lead.

As he crossed the finish of the stage cameras cut to an onboard of Ostberg shouting and banging his hands on the steering wheel in frustration.

A television reporter then interviewed the Citroen driver who launched into an extraordinary tirade.

"I'm so f****** annoyed all the things happening all of the time," said an angry Ostberg, who went on to finish the rally sixth overall and second in WRC2.

"These f****** s*** tyres - I touch absolutely nothing [and] straight away I have a puncture. F****** hell, I'm so f****** tired."

Read Also:

The FIA has since investigated these comments, which breach the FIA International Sporting Code and FIA WRC Sporting Regulations.

A stewards report has since confirmed that Ostberg has been fined €1000 for his actions and faces the "withdrawal of 25 championship points."

The report read: "A fine of €1000. Withdrawal of 25 championship points for the driver Mads Ostberg in the 2021 WRC2 Championship for Drivers.

"This penalty is applied with suspension of sentence, the suspension to be revoked should the driver commit a further breach of a similar nature (abusive language in an interview) during an event of the 2021 WRC season.

"During the end of stage interview at the stop control of SS18, Mads Ostberg repeatedly used swear words in a short period of time.

"While the stewards understand that in the heat of the moment, especially after having suffered problems during a special stage, it can be difficult to control emotions, drivers should always have a decent level of control of their words in a live TV interview.

"The use of swear words is considered unsporting behaviour. It damages the image of motorsport in general and contravenes the values defended by the FIA.

"All drivers in an FIA World Championship event should be aware that they are setting an example."

Autosport contacted Pirelli over Ostberg's tyre comments, but the manufacturer declined to comment.

shares
comments

Related video

Italy WRC: Ogier extends points lead with comfortable victory

Previous article

Italy WRC: Ogier extends points lead with comfortable victory

Next article

Solberg receives new Hyundai WRC challenge

Solberg receives new Hyundai WRC challenge
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Italy
Author Tom Howard

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

1h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to restart off

23h
3
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

4h
4
MotoGP

Quartararo hit with penalty for MotoGP suit infringement

22h
5
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes form "unacceptable" in F1 title fight

7h
Latest news
Neuville defends Hyundai WRC reliability
WRC

Neuville defends Hyundai WRC reliability

38m
Unlikely Sardinia WRC victory "special" for Ogier
WRC

Unlikely Sardinia WRC victory "special" for Ogier

2h
Evans final stage panic "almost a heart attack" moment for Latvala
Video Inside
WRC

Evans final stage panic "almost a heart attack" moment for Latvala

5h
Solberg receives new Hyundai WRC challenge
WRC

Solberg receives new Hyundai WRC challenge

7h
Ostberg fined for swearing tirade in Rally Sardinia interview
WRC

Ostberg fined for swearing tirade in Rally Sardinia interview

Jun 6, 2021
Latest videos
Rally Italia Sardegna - Wolf Power Stage Highlights 01:52
WRC
23h

Rally Italia Sardegna - Wolf Power Stage Highlights

Rally Italia Sardegna - Sunday Morning Highlights 01:52
WRC
Jun 6, 2021

Rally Italia Sardegna - Sunday Morning Highlights

Rally Italia Sardegna Saturday afternoon highlights 01:52
WRC
Jun 5, 2021

Rally Italia Sardegna Saturday afternoon highlights

Rally Italia Sardegna - Saturday Morning Highlights 01:52
WRC
Jun 5, 2021

Rally Italia Sardegna - Saturday Morning Highlights

Rally Italia Sardegna - Friday Afternoon Highlights 01:51
WRC
Jun 5, 2021

Rally Italia Sardegna - Friday Afternoon Highlights

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Neuville defends Hyundai WRC reliability Rally Italy
WRC

Neuville defends Hyundai WRC reliability

Unlikely Sardinia WRC victory "special" for Ogier Rally Italy
WRC

Unlikely Sardinia WRC victory "special" for Ogier

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books Prime
FIA F2

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Prime

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Prime

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

As the 2021 World Rally Championship prepares to launch amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in Monte Carlo, here are the eight things unrelated to the pandemic that you should keep an eye on this year

WRC
Jan 21, 2021
Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Prime

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

He came close to the title last year, and now Toyota's Elfyn Evans gives his verdict on what to expect from 2021 as the World Rally Championship prepares to reconvene for the Monte Carlo season opener.

WRC
Jan 20, 2021
Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call Prime

Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call

With Rally GB dropping off the World Rally Championship calendar for the second year in a row, one of Britain's best-attended sporting events faces an uncertain future. It's an unfortunate situation that points to troubling times ahead

WRC
Jan 12, 2021
The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020

A drastically-shortened 2020 season gave the World Rally Championship protagonists precious little stage mileage to strut their stuff, but as ever the cream rose to the top across the seven events. We rank the year's best performers

WRC
Jan 4, 2021

Trending Today

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to restart off
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to restart off

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Wolff: Mercedes form "unacceptable" in F1 title fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes form "unacceptable" in F1 title fight

Quartararo hit with penalty for MotoGP suit infringement
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo hit with penalty for MotoGP suit infringement

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle

Haas: Mazepin move on Schumacher at finish line a ‘misunderstanding’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas: Mazepin move on Schumacher at finish line a ‘misunderstanding’

Latest news

Neuville defends Hyundai WRC reliability
WRC WRC

Neuville defends Hyundai WRC reliability

Unlikely Sardinia WRC victory "special" for Ogier
WRC WRC

Unlikely Sardinia WRC victory "special" for Ogier

Evans final stage panic "almost a heart attack" moment for Latvala
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Evans final stage panic "almost a heart attack" moment for Latvala

Solberg receives new Hyundai WRC challenge
WRC WRC

Solberg receives new Hyundai WRC challenge

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.