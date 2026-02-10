Oliver Solberg keeping feet on the ground ahead of “dream” WRC homecoming

Oliver Solberg says he is “taking everything rally-by-rally” and still has a lot to learn despite emerging as an early contender for this year’s World Rally Championship.

Toyota’s new signing tops the championship standings after scoring a dominant victory in Monte Carlo last month. In doing so he has become the first Swede to lead the championship in more than 30 years ahead of this week’s Rally Sweden – the championship’s only dedicated snow event.

Despite the disadvantage of starting first on the road, Solberg will be among the favourites for victory and won the event in his three previous starts, albeit in the second-tier WRC2 class.

However, while the 24-year-old has made a stunning start to the season, the son of 2003 world rally champion Petter Solberg, is keeping his feet on the ground.

“To go to my home rally leading the championship is something crazy that I couldn’t have dreamed of,” Solberg said. “It’s an amazing feeling, but I’m still taking everything rally-by-rally, with a lot to learn in each different event I go to with this car.

“Rally Sweden has always been my favourite rally of the year. It’s a great atmosphere with friends and family around. It also has my favourite conditions: it’s the most fun that you can have in a rally car. Starting first on the road in Sweden is maybe not always the best place to be, but it’s still something very cool for me. Maybe in some stages I can have an advantage, and others maybe not. I can only hope for good conditions, do my best, and drive as fast as I can.”

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Printsport Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Winning from first on the road in Sweden is not out of the question as Solberg’s team-mate Elfyn Evans proved last year when the Welshman took victory after defeating Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta.

“Rally Sweden is a unique event in the WRC calendar and one that’s usually a lot of fun to drive. Rallye Monte-Carlo was a solid start to the season for us and, as always, we’ll be aiming once again to challenge for victory in Sweden,” said Evans.

“A lot depends on exactly what the conditions are like. If we get freezing temperatures and good solid icy conditions, then it should be possible to challenge from our position early on the road, like we could in 2025. On the other hand, if there’s a lot of fresh snow to clean, it can be more difficult. We had some good preparation in very cold conditions at the Arctic Rally and if we could see something similar in Sweden, it will be a great event.”

The 18-stage Rally Sweden will begin with the opening stage on Thursday night.