Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

How Newey hopes to help Aston Martin party like it's 1998

Formula 1
How Newey hopes to help Aston Martin party like it's 1998

Lewis Hamilton hails Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show as 'one of the most important in history'

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Lewis Hamilton hails Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show as 'one of the most important in history'

Formula 1's other seismic rule changes

Formula 1
Formula 1's other seismic rule changes

How Bahrain tests will offer the first view of F1's 2026 era - including its weird quirks

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
How Bahrain tests will offer the first view of F1's 2026 era - including its weird quirks

Joan Mir fears early silly season could leave MotoGP riders regretting their decisions

MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP Launch
Joan Mir fears early silly season could leave MotoGP riders regretting their decisions

Overthinking and “risk of less joy” – why Fernando Alonso thinks F1 is past its peak

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Overthinking and “risk of less joy” – why Fernando Alonso thinks F1 is past its peak

Oliver Solberg keeping feet on the ground ahead of “dream” WRC homecoming

WRC
WRC
Rally Sweden
Oliver Solberg keeping feet on the ground ahead of “dream” WRC homecoming

F1 fans deliver verdict on long-awaited Aston Martin AMR26 livery

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
F1 fans deliver verdict on long-awaited Aston Martin AMR26 livery
WRC Rally Sweden

Oliver Solberg keeping feet on the ground ahead of “dream” WRC homecoming

Solberg is the first Swede to lead the World Rally Championship standings for more than 30 years

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Published:
Oliver Solberg, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Oliver Solberg, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Gazoo Racing

Oliver Solberg says he is “taking everything rally-by-rally” and still has a lot to learn despite emerging as an early contender for this year’s World Rally Championship.

Toyota’s new signing tops the championship standings after scoring a dominant victory in Monte Carlo last month. In doing so he has become the first Swede to lead the championship in more than 30 years ahead of this week’s Rally Sweden – the championship’s only dedicated snow event.

Despite the disadvantage of starting first on the road, Solberg will be among the favourites for victory and won the event in his three previous starts, albeit in the second-tier WRC2 class.

However, while the 24-year-old has made a stunning start to the season, the son of 2003 world rally champion Petter Solberg, is keeping his feet on the ground.

“To go to my home rally leading the championship is something crazy that I couldn’t have dreamed of,” Solberg said. “It’s an amazing feeling, but I’m still taking everything rally-by-rally, with a lot to learn in each different event I go to with this car.

“Rally Sweden has always been my favourite rally of the year. It’s a great atmosphere with friends and family around. It also has my favourite conditions: it’s the most fun that you can have in a rally car. Starting first on the road in Sweden is maybe not always the best place to be, but it’s still something very cool for me. Maybe in some stages I can have an advantage, and others maybe not. I can only hope for good conditions, do my best, and drive as fast as I can.”

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Printsport Toyota GR Yaris Rally2

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Printsport Toyota GR Yaris Rally2

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Winning from first on the road in Sweden is not out of the question as Solberg’s team-mate Elfyn Evans proved last year when the Welshman took victory after defeating Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta.

“Rally Sweden is a unique event in the WRC calendar and one that’s usually a lot of fun to drive. Rallye Monte-Carlo was a solid start to the season for us and, as always, we’ll be aiming once again to challenge for victory in Sweden,” said Evans.

“A lot depends on exactly what the conditions are like. If we get freezing temperatures and good solid icy conditions, then it should be possible to challenge from our position early on the road, like we could in 2025. On the other hand, if there’s a lot of fresh snow to clean, it can be more difficult. We had some good preparation in very cold conditions at the Arctic Rally and if we could see something similar in Sweden, it will be a great event.”

The 18-stage Rally Sweden will begin with the opening stage on Thursday night.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Esapekka Lappi thought his WRC career was over, but he’s back

Top Comments

More from
Tom Howard

Esapekka Lappi thought his WRC career was over, but he’s back

WRC
WRC
Rally Sweden
Esapekka Lappi thought his WRC career was over, but he’s back

Kalle Rovanpera co-driver Jonne Halttunen lands Toyota rally management role

WRC
WRC
Kalle Rovanpera co-driver Jonne Halttunen lands Toyota rally management role

Iconic Ouninpohja stage dropped from 2026 WRC Rally Finland route

WRC
WRC
Rally Finland
Iconic Ouninpohja stage dropped from 2026 WRC Rally Finland route
More from
Oliver Solberg

How Oliver Solberg picked up his “crazy dream” Monte Carlo win

WRC
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
How Oliver Solberg picked up his “crazy dream” Monte Carlo win

What Adrien Fourmaux and Oliver Solberg learned from 2026 Monte Carlo test

WRC
WRC
What Adrien Fourmaux and Oliver Solberg learned from 2026 Monte Carlo test

Oliver Solberg steps up WRC 2026 preparations with Rally1 outing

WRC
WRC
Rally Saudi Arabia
Oliver Solberg steps up WRC 2026 preparations with Rally1 outing
More from
Toyota Racing

Sebastien Ogier still has motivation “to go for it” after ninth WRC title success

WRC
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Sebastien Ogier still has motivation “to go for it” after ninth WRC title success

Insights: How Toyota updated its hypercar for WEC 2026

WEC
WEC
Insights: How Toyota updated its hypercar for WEC 2026

WEC 2025 BoP analysis: Toyota

WEC
WEC
Losail Prologue
WEC 2025 BoP analysis: Toyota

Latest news

How Newey hopes to help Aston Martin party like it's 1998

Formula 1
How Newey hopes to help Aston Martin party like it's 1998

Lewis Hamilton hails Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show as 'one of the most important in history'

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
McLaren launch
Lewis Hamilton hails Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show as 'one of the most important in history'

Formula 1's other seismic rule changes

Formula 1
Formula 1's other seismic rule changes

How Bahrain tests will offer the first view of F1's 2026 era - including its weird quirks

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
How Bahrain tests will offer the first view of F1's 2026 era - including its weird quirks