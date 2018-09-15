Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
WRC / Rally Turkey / Breaking news

Ogier drops out of Rally Turkey, Mikkelsen loses lead

shares
comments
Ogier drops out of Rally Turkey, Mikkelsen loses lead
By: Jack Benyon
Sep 15, 2018, 11:45 AM

Rally Turkey took another dramatic turn when the Saturday afternoon loop got underway as Sebastien Ogier went off the road and retired.

M-Sport Ford driver Ogier started SS11 fourth and 46.1s off the lead, but he had taken 31 seconds out of leader and Hyundai man Andreas Mikkelsen with half the 34.24km-stage still to go. 

But TV pictures showed Ogier’s car parked on the outside of a tight right-hander, as the car appeared to be beached off the road and both Ogier and co-driver Julien Ingrassia stood outside inspecting it. 

Despite being hit with a one-minute penalty earlier in the day, Ogier had the perfect opportunity to eat into his 23-point deficit to title rival Thierry Neuville, whose Hyundai suffered broken suspension on Saturday morning.

Now Power Stage points will likely be the only chance for both drivers to score. 

The order was shaken-up on SS11 as Mikkelsen hit trouble. The Norwegian driver's Hyundai kept stalling in slow-speed corners and he appeared to have a puncture and only rear-wheel drive.

It means Toyota now holds a one-two with Ott Tanak – who reported his car was “more or less undriveable” on the stage – 13s ahead of teammate Jari-Matti Latvala.

Hayden Paddon moves into third ahead of Mikkelsen and Teemu Suninen, who jumps the hamstrung Craig Breen. 

Breen suffered from smoke in the cockpit of his Citroen C3 WRC, with he and co-driver Scott Martin stopped twice on stage, struggling to see, as they limped the car to stage end.

Next WRC article
Turkey WRC: Mikkelsen leads, Ogier gets hit by penalty

Previous article

Turkey WRC: Mikkelsen leads, Ogier gets hit by penalty

Next article

Turkey WRC: Tanak takes 13s lead into final day

Turkey WRC: Tanak takes 13s lead into final day
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Turkey
Drivers Sébastien Ogier
Teams M-Sport
Author Jack Benyon
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Latest videos
1988 Safari Rally, interview with Juha Kankkunen 01:44
WRC

1988 Safari Rally, interview with Juha Kankkunen

1988 Safari Rally, interview with Miki Biasion 01:06
WRC

1988 Safari Rally, interview with Miki Biasion

News in depth
Ogier: Citroen no longer
WRC

Ogier: Citroen no longer "doing things by half"

Alonso says he doesn't
Formula 1

Alonso says he doesn't "have the talent" for rallying

Citroen confirms Ogier's return for 2019 WRC
WRC

Citroen confirms Ogier's return for 2019 WRC

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.