Ogier released from hospital following WRC Poland accident
The eight-time World Rally champion is returning home after being ruled out of the event and replaced by Kalle Rovanpera
Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
Photo by: Toyota Racing
Sebastien Ogier has been released from hospital having escaped serious injury after being involved in a road traffic accident that put him out of this weekend’s World Rally Championship event.
Eight-time world champion Ogier and co-driver Vincent Landais were driving a GR Yaris reconnaissance car that collided with another vehicle on Tuesday morning.
The driver and passenger of the other car involved, and two members of the public, were taken to hospital for medical checks.
It has since been confirmed that all those involved in the accident have undergone scans that showed no signs of serious injury.
Landais was discharged from hospital on Tuesday, but Ogier remained under medical observation overnight.
The Frenchman has now been released from hospital and was pictured on a flight heading back to his home wearing a neck brace.
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Photo by: Toyota Racing
Toyota has since called up its other part-time pairing, two-time world champions Kalle Rovanpera and Jonne Halttunen to take over its third GR Yaris Rally1 entry this weekend.
FIA stewards granted the team permission to field the Finnish pair as a replacement and they will now undertake a recce of the stages over the next two days.
“As you may know, Vincent and I had a road traffic collision yesterday during recce at Rally Poland,” read a post on Ogier’s social media.
“I had to spend the night in hospital, but I'm already feeling much better. I'm glad that medical checks showed no serious injuries as well for Vincent and the occupants of the other car.
“We're not able to take part in this rally, which is a shame, but the most important is that everyone involved is safe.
“Thank you everyone for all the messages I have received. I'm now on my way back home to take some rest and make sure to be back in full strength soon.
“Good luck to Kalle Rovanpera and Jonne Halttunen and the whole Toyota WRC team, I’ll be cheering you on.”
The 19-stage Rally Poland kicks off on Thursday evening.
