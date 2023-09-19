Subscribe
Previous / Pirelli explains decision to leave WRC as tyre supplier Next / Tanak in talks but WRC 2024 future yet to be decided
WRC News

Ogier: “No reason to change” for 2024 amid Hyundai WRC rumours

Sebastien Ogier has indicated he wishes to continue his part-time World Rally Championship programme with Toyota next year, stating “there is no real reason for me to change anything.”   

Tom Howard
By:
Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

The eight-time world champion moved away from full-time competition after lifting the 2021 title with Toyota, and has since contested partial campaigns driving for the Japanese marque.

Ogier has insisted during the last two years that he has no desire to return to full-time competition and has been enjoying the flexibility of a part-time campaign that allows him to spend more time with his family. This season Ogier has won three of six WRC rallies entered. 

However, at Rally Finland, speculation linked the Frenchman to a possible move to Toyota rival Hyundai for next year. Speaking at the Acropolis Rally, Ogier insisted he is happy with his current position at Toyota, describing the rumours as silly season talk.

Hyundai has only one of its seats locked in for next year with Thierry Neuville under contract. It appears suggestions of a Ogier move gathered momentum virtue of Hyundai signing new technical director Francois Xavier Demaison, whom Ogier scored four of his world titles with when the pair worked together at Volkswagen from 2013-2016.

When asked about his plan for next year, Ogier said: “I have nothing really special to announce. It is not a secret that I’m happy with what I am doing right now with this kind of programme. 

“It is also not a secret that we are discussing to carry on in a similar way.”

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

In response to the Hyundai speculation, he added: “I believe this sport needs a bit of talk during summer that is the talk season. I believe this was not a funded [profound] rumour. 

“I know a lot of people at Hyundai and maybe there was maybe some start of talks because I am my own manager, so it can happen that I talk to people as that costs nothing. 

“But the reality is I am happy with everything I have at the moment, so there is no real reason for me to change anything.”

Toyota management has previously indicated that it sees no reason why it would alter its driver line-up for 2024.

Although world champion Kalle Rovanpera and Elfyn Evans are yet to secure deals for next season, contract discussions are believed to have started with the duo.

“Of course next year’s plans and discussions are going on all of the time,” said Rovanpera, who is tipped to remain at Toyota.  

Evans, who currently trails Rovanpera by 33 points in the championship standings, although was coy when asked about his future, stating that it was an “open market” at this stage of the season.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Pirelli explains decision to leave WRC as tyre supplier

Tanak in talks but WRC 2024 future yet to be decided
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Tanak in talks but WRC 2024 future yet to be decided

Tanak in talks but WRC 2024 future yet to be decided

WRC

Tanak in talks but WRC 2024 future yet to be decided Tanak in talks but WRC 2024 future yet to be decided

Pirelli explains decision to leave WRC as tyre supplier

Pirelli explains decision to leave WRC as tyre supplier

WRC
Rally Greece

Pirelli explains decision to leave WRC as tyre supplier Pirelli explains decision to leave WRC as tyre supplier

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Greece

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

Sébastien Ogier More from
Sébastien Ogier
Ogier explains luckless WRC Acropolis Rally exit

Ogier explains luckless WRC Acropolis Rally exit

WRC
Rally Greece

Ogier explains luckless WRC Acropolis Rally exit Ogier explains luckless WRC Acropolis Rally exit

Ogier set for Acropolis Rally WRC return

Ogier set for Acropolis Rally WRC return

WRC
Rally Greece

Ogier set for Acropolis Rally WRC return Ogier set for Acropolis Rally WRC return

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

Toyota Racing More from
Toyota Racing
Toyota: Being the "smartest driver" earned Rovanpera Acropolis WRC win

Toyota: Being the "smartest driver" earned Rovanpera Acropolis WRC win

WRC
Rally Greece

Toyota: Being the "smartest driver" earned Rovanpera Acropolis WRC win Toyota: Being the "smartest driver" earned Rovanpera Acropolis WRC win

Toyota credits "Kamui effect" for pole gap in Fuji WEC qualifying

Toyota credits "Kamui effect" for pole gap in Fuji WEC qualifying

WEC
Fuji

Toyota credits "Kamui effect" for pole gap in Fuji WEC qualifying Toyota credits "Kamui effect" for pole gap in Fuji WEC qualifying

Why Toyota must rein in its WRC support players

Why Toyota must rein in its WRC support players

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Finland

Why Toyota must rein in its WRC support players Why Toyota must rein in its WRC support players

Latest news

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

McLaren not achieved even 50% of what it wants from MCL60 F1 car

McLaren not achieved even 50% of what it wants from MCL60 F1 car

F1 Formula 1

McLaren not achieved even 50% of what it wants from MCL60 F1 car McLaren not achieved even 50% of what it wants from MCL60 F1 car

Redding joins Bonovo in WSBK 2024 as BMW retains him as factory rider

Redding joins Bonovo in WSBK 2024 as BMW retains him as factory rider

WSBK World Superbike

Redding joins Bonovo in WSBK 2024 as BMW retains him as factory rider Redding joins Bonovo in WSBK 2024 as BMW retains him as factory rider

Why TV cameras didn't show Mercedes celebrating Hamilton's Singapore F1 podium

Why TV cameras didn't show Mercedes celebrating Hamilton's Singapore F1 podium

F1 Formula 1

Why TV cameras didn't show Mercedes celebrating Hamilton's Singapore F1 podium Why TV cameras didn't show Mercedes celebrating Hamilton's Singapore F1 podium

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Greece
Tom Howard

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Finland
Tom Howard

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Estonia
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya
Tom Howard

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
Tom Howard

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe