All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
WRC Rally Chile

Ogier latest to protest FIA clampdown after Verstappen swearing saga

The eight-time world champion has staged a protest after being given a suspended fine for stage-end comments made at the Acropolis Rally

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Sebastien Ogier has explained the reason for his short replies in Rally Chile stage-end interviews stating, "We have been told by the top of the FIA to shut our mouths".

The eight-time world rally champion's reaction follows being handed a €30,000 suspended fine from the FIA for comments he directed at officials at the end of the opening stage at Acropolis Rally Greece earlier this month.

As a result, at the end of stages in Chile this weekend Ogier has offered little in response to questions being asked by reporters.

Hyundai's Ott Tanak has joined Ogier in this stance, with the 2019 world champion revealing that his actions have been triggered by current moves by the FIA to clamp down on driver comments in the WRC and the use of swear words in Formula 1 press conferences.

Tanak admitted that he is now unsure how to act given the FIA's recent action against drivers.

It follows on from Max Verstappen's own protest after being given a community service punishment for swearing in an FIA press conference at the Singapore GP last week, when the Red Bull driver gave short answers in the session before hosting his own media debrief after it.

Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Speaking at the midday service, Ogier explained the reason for his actions, admitting he was sorry to the fans for his decision to react in such a manner.

"You realise that I didn't really want to talk today, we've been told that we shouldn't at the moment," said Ogier when speaking to RallyTV.

"It is not a fantastic reaction to do what I do and it is not personal against you [the interviewer] and for the fans I am sorry about it but we have very little tools we can use.

"Today I don't feel like I want to talk and like I say I am sorry for all the people that deserve better than that, but we have been told by the top of the FIA to shut our mouths so it is a bit sad.

"It is not only in rally at the moment but let's see what the future brings."

When asked if he would continue his stance across the weekend, he added: "Hopefully it [the comments] will come back."

Watch: Rally Chile Bio Bío Friday Morning Highlights

Ogier had started Rally Chile on the front foot, marching into an early lead but a puncture suffered after clipping a bank on stage three has dropped the Frenchman to 15th position.

"It is a shame, the pace was there, but we had this puncture on the last stage. In terms of looking forward to the weekend it is going to be challenging now," Ogier added.

"The gaps are big and we have to keep fighting our best. Let's see what kind of starting position we can grab for tomorrow."

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article WRC Chile: Evans snatches lead after Ogier wheel change
Next article WRC Chile: Tanak holds on to lead Evans by 0.4s

Top Comments

Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
WRC Chile: Elfyn Evans sets the pace to hold off Rovanperä

WRC Chile: Elfyn Evans sets the pace to hold off Rovanperä

WRC
Rally Chile
WRC Chile: Elfyn Evans sets the pace to hold off Rovanperä
WRC Chile: Ogier retires after hitting rock in stage eight

WRC Chile: Ogier retires after hitting rock in stage eight

WRC
Rally Chile
WRC Chile: Ogier retires after hitting rock in stage eight
How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle

How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Greece
How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle
Sébastien Ogier
More from
Sébastien Ogier
Latvala: Toyota needs three full-time WRC drivers in 2025

Latvala: Toyota needs three full-time WRC drivers in 2025

WRC
Rally Greece
Latvala: Toyota needs three full-time WRC drivers in 2025
Ogier: Neuville should "stop crying" and learn how to open the road

Ogier: Neuville should "stop crying" and learn how to open the road

WRC
Rally Greece
Ogier: Neuville should "stop crying" and learn how to open the road
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
The latest Ogier record amid Portuguese drama for the WRC title fighters

Latest news

Formula E's top 10 drivers of all time

Formula E's top 10 drivers of all time

FE Formula E
Formula E's top 10 drivers of all time
Kaulig Racing to replace Daniel Hemric with Ty Dillon for 2025

Kaulig Racing to replace Daniel Hemric with Ty Dillon for 2025

NAS NASCAR Cup
Kaulig Racing to replace Daniel Hemric with Ty Dillon for 2025
WRC Chile: Elfyn Evans sets the pace to hold off Rovanperä

WRC Chile: Elfyn Evans sets the pace to hold off Rovanperä

WRC WRC
Rally Chile
WRC Chile: Elfyn Evans sets the pace to hold off Rovanperä
Is Liam Lawson the F1 driver Red Bull needs? Our writers debate

Is Liam Lawson the F1 driver Red Bull needs? Our writers debate

F1 Formula 1
Is Liam Lawson the F1 driver Red Bull needs? Our writers debate

Prime

Discover prime content
How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle

How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Greece
By Tom Howard
How Neuville triumphed over Ogier in the Acropolis Rally mind games battle
How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

Prime
Prime
WRC
By Tom Howard
How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic
How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads

How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Finland
By Tom Howard
How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

Prime
Prime
General
By James Allen
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global