Ogier tests 2022 Toyota WRC Rally1 Yaris for first time
WRC News

Ogier expects "more uncertainty than ever" in WRC's new hybrid era

By:

Sebastien Ogier believes there will be “more uncertainty than ever” at next year’s World Rally Championship Monte Carlo opener as team’s grapple with the reliability of all-new hybrid machinery.



The eight-time world champion tested Toyota's new GR Yaris of the first time last weekend as he stepped up his preparations for the Monte Carlo Rally, the only confirmed WRC event of his partial 2022 campaign so far.

Ogier took part in a rescheduled two-day test on French tarmac after his original outing was postponed last month when Elfyn Evans suffered a crash, damaging the test car.

While Ogier enjoyed his maiden outing in a Rally1 hybrid WRC car, the 37-year-old expects reliability to be a factor at the beginning of the season as teams adjust to the WRC's new Rally1 regulations.

"I think in the early weeks of the season reliability can play a bigger role because these cars are very new and we see that every test big progress is being made," said Ogier, an eight-time winner of the Monte Carlo Rally.

"It is possible compared to the last season that it could play a bigger role, but I'm confident that the team are going to work hard and succeed in making this car evolve in performance and in reliability.

"We have to be honest going to Monte Carlo there is a huge question marks for everybody and more uncertainty than ever I believe."

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC



Photo by: Toyota Racing

Comparing the GR Yaris to its predecessor, that guided the Frenchman to two world titles in 2020 and this season, Ogier admits the car is a "step back" in terms of performance" but is confident that pace will improve as teams develop their Rally1 machines.

Under the 2022 regulations, Rally1 cars will produce 500 horsepower when the hybrid boost from the 100kW electric motor is engaged and combined with the 1.6 litre turbo-charged internal combustion engine.

"I think you have to be honest it is a step back in terms of performance, the cars are slower and heavier and the technical regulation making quite a bit more limitations in many ways," he added.

"But for me the most important as long as everyone is racing the same material it will make for an exciting competition.

"I'm also confident the car will quickly progress and I think we have seen in the last generation of WRC cars, they are not as fast as they are now at the end of 2021, compared to 2017 when they came out. I really believe it will be the same process with these cars.

Read Also:

"When the boost is there, for sure it is fun. We all like to have power and it has been enjoyable discovering that. The truth is it is not there all the time and generally we have to be honest we are slower than we have been the last year.

"I think there is still some progress to be done and it is going to be exciting to follow how it improves, but at the end the interesting challenge is to adapt as soon as you can and progress faster than the others."

Ogier is expected to drive the 2022 Yaris again this month before another outing in next month prior to the Monte Carlo Rally held across 20-23 January.


Ogier tests 2022 Toyota WRC Rally1 Yaris for first time
