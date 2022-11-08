Ogier expects demanding all-new Rally Japan WRC finale

Listen to this article

Japan finally returns to the WRC schedule for the first time since 2010 with an all-new event following cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Previous WRC rounds in Japan have been held on narrow gravel roads, while this year's rally features 19 all-new stages taking in twisty asphalt roads around the Aichi region. The new location and route are expected to offer a severe test to crews.

Ogier is set to tackle the rally alongside a new co-driver in Vincent Landais, who has been calling notes for M-Sport's Pierre-Louis Loubet this season.

"I'm really excited for Rally Japan. It was quite a big disappointment the last two years that this rally had to be cancelled as we definitely see it as a highlight for us as Toyota drivers," said Ogier, the winner of the last Rally Japan in 2010.

"I love the country itself and have some good memories from there: I only competed there once before but it was a win, so there is also some pressure to try and keep my 100% record.

"This rally will be totally different to before, though, and probably quite a demanding one from what we have seen so far. But I always like the challenge of a completely new rally where everybody starts from scratch and has to adapt as quickly as possible.

"I'm sure the experience is going to be a special one and I'm looking forward to it."

It's a view shared by Ogier's Toyota teammates Elfyn Evans and newly-crowned world champion Kalle Rovanpera.

After a disappointing run to sixth last time out on Spain's smooth tarmac roads, Evans is planning to use this event as a springboard for his 2023 campaign.

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: Toyota Racing

"Personally the last round in Spain was not the best for me, but hopefully we can use the rally in Japan to find some improvements and prepare for next year in a good way," said Evans.

"I was there in 2019 to recce some of the stages around the area of the rally and, from what I remember, the roads were very demanding with sections that were extremely twisty and narrow, and others which were more fast and flowing. So there will probably be a lot of changes in character to deal with during the rally."

Having wrapped up the manufacturers' title in Spain, this weekend's finale offers Toyota a chance to sign off the year in style in front of its home crowd without the added pressure of having to fight for championships.

Despite the pressure-free environment, Rovanpera is expecting a "very tricky" event to culminate his championship winning season.

"It's going to be very nice to finally be able to go to Rally Japan, and especially after a season like we have had with the team this year, with such good results and the championships already in the bag," said Rovanpera.

"It means the team can go to Japan more relaxed and enjoy this home rally, and we will try to push hard and hopefully have a really good result at the end of it.

"Having seen some stages there three years ago, I think it's going to be a really tricky event.

"There are some wider and smoother roads as well as some very narrow forest sections which can also be quite dirty. So it's going to be a difficult recce before the rally with roads that we're not used to and a lot of new pace notes to write."