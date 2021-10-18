Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Evans: "Anything can happen” in Monza WRC title decider
WRC / Rally Spain News

Ogier declares difficult Rally Spain a “positive step” for WRC title bid

By:

Sebastien Ogier declared a fourth at Rally Spain as another positive step in landing an eighth World Rally Championship title despite falling short of his targets last weekend.

Ogier declares difficult Rally Spain a “positive step” for WRC title bid

Spain’s tarmac roads offered the Toyota driver the first realistic chance of sealing this year’s championship in what will be his last full-time season in the WRC.

Ogier only needed to outscore teammate Elfyn Evans by six points to claim the title in Spain, but struggles in finding a set-up to extract the best out of his Yaris plagued his weekend.

The seven-time champion could only finish fourth behind rally winner Hyundai's Thierry Neuville, title rival Evans and Dani Sordo, as his points lead reduced to 17, setting up a championship showdown at next month’s Rally Monza.

Ogier had hoped to challenge for the win on his favoured tarmac but admitted during the weekend that he had “never changed so much on car” during a rally in a bid to find the set up sweet spot.

"It's points for the championship,” said Ogier, reflecting on a difficult weekend.

“Coming here I was targeting higher, but for some reason it didn't happen. In a hard time, we still took what we needed for the championship.

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: Toyota Racing

“It was a close fight and we definitely tried in the first three stages; then the rain on the last one did not help with my strategy of not taking risks, and I was definitely on the safe side there.

“But overall, we have to remember that this weekend is another positive step for the championship and that’s what matters the most.

“It’s not over yet though, so we’ll have to be good at Monza and try to repeat the success we had there last year.”

Evans says his teammate is still the favourite to win the championship but admits anything can happen in Monza from 18-21 November.

“We know anything can happen but we also know Seb is a pretty smart guy and it is going to take something pretty radical to overtake him,” said Evans.

“But having said that it is quite clear what we have to do in Monza."

Read Also:

shares
comments
Evans: "Anything can happen” in Monza WRC title decider

Previous article

Evans: "Anything can happen” in Monza WRC title decider
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Evans: "Anything can happen” in Monza WRC title decider Rally Spain
WRC

Evans: "Anything can happen” in Monza WRC title decider

Neuville praises marshals' help in final stage scare Rally Spain
WRC

Neuville praises marshals' help in final stage scare

The steely determination behind the WRC’s Solberg 2.0 Rally Spain Prime
WRC

The steely determination behind the WRC’s Solberg 2.0

Trending Today

Petronas committed to Mercedes F1 team, Aramco rumours dismissed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Petronas committed to Mercedes F1 team, Aramco rumours dismissed

Ex Renault F1 engine boss Taffin joins Oreca as technical director
WEC WEC

Ex Renault F1 engine boss Taffin joins Oreca as technical director

Argentina WSBK: Redding wins, Rea cuts gap to Razgatlioglu
World Superbike World Superbike

Argentina WSBK: Redding wins, Rea cuts gap to Razgatlioglu

Ferrari: P3 in championship clear target after gains on McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: P3 in championship clear target after gains on McLaren

Rea: Rossi saying my missed MotoGP shot was a shame "really nice"
MotoGP MotoGP

Rea: Rossi saying my missed MotoGP shot was a shame "really nice"

Larson locks himself into Championship 4 with Texas Cup win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Larson locks himself into Championship 4 with Texas Cup win

Haslam: BSB, MotoAmerica, EWC all options for 2022
World Superbike World Superbike

Haslam: BSB, MotoAmerica, EWC all options for 2022

Imola in, China out as F1 reveals 2022 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Imola in, China out as F1 reveals 2022 calendar

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The steely determination behind the WRC’s Solberg 2.0 Prime

The steely determination behind the WRC’s Solberg 2.0

Two decades after Petter Solberg emerged as a World Rally Championship winner, his son Oliver is ready to take the WRC by storm. Having secured a part-time WRC factory drive for Hyundai in 2022, he's raring to repay the marque's faith in him and follow in his 2003 champion father's footsteps

WRC
Oct 14, 2021
Analysing the key moves in WRC’s 2022 silly season Prime

Analysing the key moves in WRC’s 2022 silly season

The World Rally Championship will step into a new hybrid era in 2022, but the car changes haven't been the only excitement that has built within the paddock. WRC's 'silly season' kicked off in a big way and all the key driver moves for 2022 - of which there are many - look set to shake things up.

WRC
Oct 13, 2021
Why winning in Finland was Evans' true WRC coming-of-age Prime

Why winning in Finland was Evans' true WRC coming-of-age

By his own admission, the fifth World Rally Championship victory of Elfyn Evans' career in Finland last weekend was the drive of his life. Winning five stages in a row and soaking up huge pressure from the Hyundais on the fastest gravel stages around, the Welshman put in a faultless showing that proved what he is truly made of

WRC
Oct 4, 2021
Does Neuville have a point with his WRC Rally1 rant? Prime

Does Neuville have a point with his WRC Rally1 rant?

OPINION: Thierry Neuville's diatribe against the upcoming Rally1-spec machines that will usher in the World Rally Championship's new hybrid era was remarkable in an era where drivers are usually reticent to air their views in public. But are the Belgian's concerns about speed, safety and cost entirely valid?

WRC
Sep 16, 2021
How Rovanpera reached new heights in the Greek mountains Prime

How Rovanpera reached new heights in the Greek mountains

After Kalle Rovanpera’s historic feat at Rally Estonia, the Finn scaled new heights at the Rally of the Gods with a commanding victory. And this time Toyota’s young star demonstrated why the future is bright with his devastating speed and consistency at the Acropolis Rally

WRC
Sep 13, 2021
The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally Prime

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

Five drivers have won first time out at the Rally Acropolis, transcending the tough dirt and gravel Greek roads to cement a place in rallying folklore. Here are three of the first-time winners' tales

WRC
Sep 9, 2021
Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Prime

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

From being considered a likely contender to drive the next-generation M-Sport Ford Puma in 2022, Teemu Suninen's abrupt exit has created plenty of questions. The Finn's bid to become his country's next World Rally Championship winner won't be furthered by being sidelined, but there may be reason behind the decision

WRC
Sep 2, 2021
Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit? Prime

Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit?

OPINION: The Ypres Rally featured a cameo from the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in its final stage, giving WRC teams the chance to experience its iconic corners in rallying machinery. It proved to be an engaging addition to the rally, and could perhaps serve as an example for other events to visit famous circuits

WRC
Aug 24, 2021

Latest news

Ogier declares difficult Rally Spain a “positive step” for WRC title bid
WRC WRC

Ogier declares difficult Rally Spain a “positive step” for WRC title bid

Evans: "Anything can happen” in Monza WRC title decider
WRC WRC

Evans: "Anything can happen” in Monza WRC title decider

Neuville praises marshals' help in final stage scare
WRC WRC

Neuville praises marshals' help in final stage scare

WRC points leader Ogier fined for traffic offence
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC points leader Ogier fined for traffic offence

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.