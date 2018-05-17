Ogier appeal against Mexico penalty rejected

The M-Sport Ford WRC team's appeal against Sebastien Ogier’s Rally Mexico penalty has failed.

The Frenchman lost the four bonus points he scored for second fastest time in the Mexican Power Stage, following the addition of a 10-second penalty for hitting a chicane.

The British team attended a hearing in Paris on Friday May 4 and was informed on Thursday that its efforts to overturn the stewards’ decision had not been successful.

M-Sport team principal Malcolm Wilson told Motorsport.com: “Naturally we’re very disappointed with the outcome of the appeal.

“We’re now focused on our performance at this week’s Rally Portugal, but once this event has finished we will consider our options.”

Ogier starts Rally Portugal with a 10-point advantage over Thierry Neuville.

Motorsport.com understands there is a further appeal process which could be available to the five-time world champion and his team.