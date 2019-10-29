Top events
Previous
WRC / Breaking news

Neuville would welcome Tanak at Hyundai in 2020

shares
comments
Neuville would welcome Tanak at Hyundai in 2020
By:
Oct 29, 2019, 11:14 AM

Thierry Neuville says he would welcome new World Rally champion Ott Tanak as a teammate at Hyundai in 2020.

Motorsport.com revealed last week that Tanak had sensationally agreed to leave Toyota for Hyundai just before clinching the title in the Rally of Spain.

He will line up alongside Neuville as Hyundai's full-time drivers, with Sebastien Loeb and Dani Sordo set to share a third i20.

Neuville refused to confirm the Tanak news - which is expected to be officially announced later this week - but said he could only see positives in any deal that brought the new champion to Hyundai.

"I am very open. As I said to you before, I prefer to have Tanak in a Hyundai than against me in a Toyota," said Neuville.

"And the Hyundai would develop quicker with his knowledge for sure and having Tanak in the team shows the motivation of Hyundai in the upcoming seasons and engagement.

"This is everything I need to win rallies, I need this engagement and I need good team-mates and we need development."

Hyundai Motorsport director Andrea Adamo also still declined to confirm Tanak was joining his squad, saying it was a matter of "if this was to happen" rather than when.

But he added: "I would have to say if everybody believed in what you wrote then it means Hyundai has taken large steps in terms of credibility and this makes me happy."

Neuville's win in Spain last weekend was not sufficient to keep him in title contention as Tanak secured second place and maximum Power Stage points.

But Hyundai still holds an 18-point lead over Toyota in the manufacturers' championship going into the season finale in Australia next month.

Next article
Tanak: Tortuous career helped me seal WRC title

Previous article

Tanak: Tortuous career helped me seal WRC title
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Drivers Thierry Neuville , Ott Tanak
Teams Hyundai Motorsport
Author David Evans

