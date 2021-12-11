Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hyundai WRC drivers share tributes to departing boss Adamo
WRC News

Neuville: Safer WRC Rally1 chassis "probably saved us" in testing crash

By:

Thierry Neuville says the tougher FIA Rally1 chassis “probably saved us” in a frightening crash while testing Hyundai’s 2022 World Rally Championship challenger.

Neuville: Safer WRC Rally1 chassis "probably saved us" in testing crash

Neuville has heaped further praise on the new stronger and safer 2022 WRC chassis after he and co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe escaped relatively unscathed after plunging into a ravine.

Speaking to Motorsport.com Neuville has explained that while driving in challenging weather conditions the pair were caught out and headed off the road after hitting the brakes.

Unfortunately, beyond the road was a steep drop into a valley, resulting in a heavy impact that caused significant damage to the car.

While Neuville climbed from the wreckage uninjured, Wydaeghe suffered a shoulder injury, requiring treatment from paramedics and surgery in hospital. Wydaeghe revealed this week that he is expecting to be fit for January's Monte Carlo Rally season opener.

Having already been impressed with the FIA's new stronger and safer Rally1 chassis, Neuville believes it prevented any serious injuries being sustained in the crash.

"Basically we had very challenging conditions and we were testing some new things on the car," said Neuville.

"We just got caught by surprise and we went straight under braking and there was nothing we could do and there was a big drop 30 metres deep just behind the corner. We fell down that drop basically.

"There was no reason for me to be scared. However it was a big impact definitely the crash was small but the drop was very big.

"We walked away from it but Martijn got injured a little bit collarbone but other than that nothing.

"We have already mentioned before that on the safety side that it looks like the FIA has done an incredible job again and they continue to push for more safety.

"The construction of the new cars is completely different.

"From that point of view it is another big step forward and it probably saved us as well. The drop was quite deep and the safety cage did its job."

Hyundai i20 Rally1

Hyundai i20 Rally1

Photo by: Hyundai

Neuville is expected to resume his testing programme of Hyundai's revised i20 Rally1 hybrid next week at the team's test base in Germany.

Having only experienced limited running in the car prior to the crash, the 33-year-old confirmed the new i20 is "completely different" and better in several areas compared to Hyundai's Rally1 prototype that has carried out the majority of 2022 testing.

"The car is the version we will use is a completely different car for sure," he added. "Everything is new again so I can't say much more. Everything is better and that is all I can say."

Hyundai faces a lead up to WRC's introduction of new Rally1 hybrid regulations without its charismatic team principal Andrea Adamo, who has departed the team with immediate effect due to personal reasons.

shares
comments

Related video

Hyundai WRC drivers share tributes to departing boss Adamo
Previous article

Hyundai WRC drivers share tributes to departing boss Adamo
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Piastri would be "pretty annoyed" not to land 2023 F1 drive after title treble Abu Dhabi
FIA F2

Piastri would be "pretty annoyed" not to land 2023 F1 drive after title treble

F2 Abu Dhabi: Daruvala wins first sprint as Piastri secures F2 title Abu Dhabi
FIA F2

F2 Abu Dhabi: Daruvala wins first sprint as Piastri secures F2 title

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers Prime
WRC

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers

Thierry Neuville More from
Thierry Neuville
Neuville and Wydaeghe released from hospital after WRC test crash Hyundai November testing
Video Inside
WRC

Neuville and Wydaeghe released from hospital after WRC test crash

Neuville co-driver Wydaeghe injured in Hyundai 2022 WRC test crash Hyundai November testing
Video Inside
WRC

Neuville co-driver Wydaeghe injured in Hyundai 2022 WRC test crash

How Neuville stole the show from Ogier vs Evans slugfest in Spain Rally Spain Prime
WRC

How Neuville stole the show from Ogier vs Evans slugfest in Spain

Latest news

Neuville: Safer WRC Rally1 chassis "probably saved us" in testing crash
WRC WRC

Neuville: Safer WRC Rally1 chassis "probably saved us" in testing crash

Hyundai WRC drivers share tributes to departing boss Adamo
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Hyundai WRC drivers share tributes to departing boss Adamo

Neuville's WRC co-driver Wydaeghe offers injury update
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Neuville's WRC co-driver Wydaeghe offers injury update

Hyundai announces shock departure of team principal Andrea Adamo
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Hyundai announces shock departure of team principal Andrea Adamo

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers Prime

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers

After winning his eighth WRC title, Sebastien Ogier has drawn the curtain on his full-time rallying career. To understand Ogier's legacy, many of his former rivals, team-mates and colleagues have shared their thoughts on a vastly successful career

WRC
Nov 26, 2021
Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies Prime

Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies

Richard Burns was a determined driver who took on the best rally drivers in the world during a boom period in the early 2000s, and beat them. On the 20th anniversary of his crowning glory in winning the 2001 WRC title, and 16 years on from his death on the same date, we pick out his 10 greatest drives

WRC
Nov 25, 2021
The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion Prime

The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion

At the turn of the millennium, WRC was full to the brim with rallying's great and good - and 20 years ago on this day, Richard Burns became England's first world rally champion. Although Burns' natural talent drove him to the top, his steely determination and mental strength was the key attribute behind his title-winning form

WRC
Nov 25, 2021
How Ogier emerged from Loeb's shadow to form his own WRC legend Prime

How Ogier emerged from Loeb's shadow to form his own WRC legend

OPINION: Adding an eighth WRC title to his name, Sebastien Ogier has bowed out from full-time rallying in style. Having been compared throughout his career with nine-time champion Sebastien Loeb, Ogier has convincingly demonstrated that he can stand on his own as one of the greatest rally drivers in history

WRC
Nov 22, 2021
How confronting self-doubt drove Ogier to become a WRC legend Prime

How confronting self-doubt drove Ogier to become a WRC legend

This weekend's Rally Monza marks the end of an era in the World Rally Championship, as Sebastien Ogier prepares to bring down the curtain on his full-time career with an eighth title. For all his enduring success, the Toyota driver reveals in an exclusive interview that lingering insecurities have compelled his quest for perfection

WRC
Nov 18, 2021
The third generation McRae on his way to the WRC Prime

The third generation McRae on his way to the WRC

The McRae family name is steeped in rallying history, with eight British titles between Jimmy, Colin and Alister - plus the small matter of the 1995 WRC title too. Next on the conveyor of talent is Alister's 17-year-old Max McRae, who’s setting out in Australia to conquer the world of rallying and return the famous name to the WRC...

WRC
Nov 12, 2021
Inside Hyundai’s radical approach to prepare for the WRC hybrid era Prime

Inside Hyundai’s radical approach to prepare for the WRC hybrid era

As the World Rally Championship undergoes its biggest shift in regulations for a generation, teams are taking radical measures to prepare for its new era. Hyundai's unique approach involved conducting a private 1500km rally in Italy and Motorsport.com went to see how the team is preparing for 2022

WRC
Nov 4, 2021
How Neuville stole the show from Ogier vs Evans slugfest in Spain Prime

How Neuville stole the show from Ogier vs Evans slugfest in Spain

While all pre-event chat focused on the two World Rally Championship title fighters, their closest challenger charged into the spotlight on Rally Spain. Thierry Neuville's star turn and another strong drive from Elfyn Evans in his fight with Sebastien Ogier made for an intriguing event as the 2021 campaign nears its crunch point

WRC
Oct 18, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.