All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
WRC Rally Greece

Neuville: Nothing is done yet with roughest Acropolis stage to come

WRC title rivals predicting high chance for more drama on Sunday

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Upd:

Thierry Neuville is refusing to get carried away with his Acropolis Rally lead ahead of what is expected to be the roughest stage of the World Rally Championship event on Sunday.

This year’s edition of the Acropolis Rally has proved to be among the toughest in recent years with all five drivers mathematically in the title fight finding trouble.

Neuville managed to avoid trouble through Saturday’s six stages to move into a 54.9s lead to compete a recovery after his i20 N was reduced to three cylinders in Friday’s opening three stages.

Read Also:

Punctures for team-mates Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo helped Neuville into the lead to claim 18 provisional points for ending Saturday on top of the timesheets - three more than main title rival Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier.

However, the Belgian says “nothing is done yet” with Sunday’s three stages, featuring two passes of the roughest stage of the rally, Eleftherohori, which will host the Power Stage. Neuville is also unsure how to tackle Sunday’s stages that will offer a maximum of 12 points.

“It has been a good day but nothing is done yet and we have to keep that in mind tomorrow is a challenging day, the Power Stage is super tricky, nothing is done,” Neuville told Motorsport.com.

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

“A lot of things have happened and somehow we have all had some issues nevertheless we are here despite doing three stages with troubles. We have lost less time than the others and we have had a constant run today which has given us the lead.

“We need to find the right balance. I don’t know yet [how to play it]. We need to follow our objectives but we know there are a lot of points to take tomorrow.”

Neuville, who has opted not to react to Ogier’s critical comments directed toward him on Friday night admitted that a good weekend for him would be to leave Greece with his 27-point championship lead over Ogier intact.

“I think if this is a good weekend for me I need to take at least the same amount of points as Seb,” he added.

Ogier shared Neuville’s thoughts on the challenge that will face the crews on Sunday, hinting that there is still a high chance for more drama.

“I think there is always satisfaction when you finish a day here in Greece, it has been a challenging weekend and the three stages tomorrow are far from easy,” Ogier told Motorsport.com.

“I would describe the Power Stage which we have to drive twice as the roughest stage of the weekend. I think we might not have seen all of the action and obviously an important day for both of the championships.

“It is the toughest Greece I have done, but I expect tomorrow to be the worst day”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article WRC Acropolis: Neuville avoids drama to lead after brutal Saturday
Next article WRC Acropolis: Ogier moves to second as Neuville maintains lead

Top Comments

Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
Acropolis WRC victory a “big release of pressure” for Neuville

Acropolis WRC victory a “big release of pressure” for Neuville

WRC
Rally Greece
Acropolis WRC victory a “big release of pressure” for Neuville
WRC Acropolis: Neuville victorious after Ogier rolls on final stage

WRC Acropolis: Neuville victorious after Ogier rolls on final stage

WRC
Rally Greece
WRC Acropolis: Neuville victorious after Ogier rolls on final stage
How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

Prime
Prime
WRC
How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

Latest news

Acropolis WRC victory a “big release of pressure” for Neuville

Acropolis WRC victory a “big release of pressure” for Neuville

WRC WRC
Rally Greece
Acropolis WRC victory a “big release of pressure” for Neuville
Martin takes blame for costly Misano bike swap call

Martin takes blame for costly Misano bike swap call

MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP
Martin takes blame for costly Misano bike swap call
Repsol to end 30-year partnership with Honda in MotoGP

Repsol to end 30-year partnership with Honda in MotoGP

MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP
Repsol to end 30-year partnership with Honda in MotoGP
Marquez: Misano win impossible without the rain

Marquez: Misano win impossible without the rain

MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP
Marquez: Misano win impossible without the rain

Prime

Discover prime content
How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic

Prime
Prime
WRC
By Tom Howard
How Lancia's WRC trailblazer became a cult classic
How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads

How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Finland
By Tom Howard
How Rally Finland produced a rollercoaster of emotions to match its roads
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

Prime
Prime
General
By James Allen
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives

Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Poland
By Tom Howard
Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global