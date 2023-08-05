Neuville: Not possible to catch WRC Finland leader Evans on pure performance
Thierry Neuville believes it is not possible to catch Rally Finland leader Elfyn Evans on "pure performance" after a dominant display from his World Rally Championship title rival.
The Hyundai driver closed to within 6.9s of Evans after claiming three stage wins on Friday afternoon, but on Saturday morning Neuville struggled in tricky wet conditions.
Evans fought back claiming all four stages to extend his overall advantage over Neuville to 17.7s as the Belgian was unable to match the pace of the Toyota.
Neuville came close to beating Evans in stage 12, missing out by 0.4s, but in the other three tests Evans excelled.
It has resulted in the Belgian downplaying his chances of claiming a maiden Rally Finland victory.
“From pure performance, it's not possible [to catch Evans],” said Neuville.
“I don’t know even if in the dry we would have been faster, but it is clear that sometimes we just miss traction. In the dry it would have been a bit better in general. It is what it is.
“I will not catch 17 seconds like this. When you are [in a] fight like this and you are that much on the limit everywhere, if there is a bit of a balance of performance you would go a bit faster here and there, but we are never capable of going faster.
“We were one time close in a stage but the other times he killed us.”
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport
When asked if settling for second was not a bad option given championship leader Kalle Rovanpera has retired from the event, he added: “We are going to keep the pressure on, the water could change.”
Evans’ clean sweep of the morning loop was more stage wins than he has secured in the previous eight WRC events this season.
The 2021 Rally Finland winner felt the conditions played into his favour, in addition to a strong feeling behind the wheel of his GR Yaris that he's experienced since the start of the rally.
“Everything has been working well in the car. The feeling we have is obviously delivering times so we are just getting on with it,” said Evans.
“It seems like we are able to do quite okay in it [the rain], it seems to suit us.”
Four more stages await the crews this afternoon.
Second at WRC Rally Estonia felt like a “victory” for Neuville
Second at WRC Rally Estonia felt like a “victory” for Neuville Second at WRC Rally Estonia felt like a “victory” for Neuville
WRC Estonia: Neuville leads as a fired up Tanak dominates the times
WRC Estonia: Neuville leads as a fired up Tanak dominates the times WRC Estonia: Neuville leads as a fired up Tanak dominates the times
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
Latest news
Newgarden plans to “make some magic” in Nashville IndyCar race
Newgarden plans to “make some magic” in Nashville IndyCar race Newgarden plans to “make some magic” in Nashville IndyCar race
WRC Finland: Evans storms to dominant victory from Neuville
WRC Finland: Evans storms to dominant victory from Neuville WRC Finland: Evans storms to dominant victory from Neuville
Suzuka 8 Hours: Honda romps to dominant 1-2-3-4 finish
Suzuka 8 Hours: Honda romps to dominant 1-2-3-4 finish Suzuka 8 Hours: Honda romps to dominant 1-2-3-4 finish
Fuji SUPER GT: NDDP Nissan wins rain-hit, red-flagged race
Fuji SUPER GT: NDDP Nissan wins rain-hit, red-flagged race Fuji SUPER GT: NDDP Nissan wins rain-hit, red-flagged race
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.