Greensmith: New Rally1 cars will be faster than predecessors
WRC News

Neuville: “Everything in place to carry on” without Hyundai WRC boss Adamo

By:

Thierry Neuville believes his Hyundai squad has “everything in place to carry on as we did before” heading into the new World Rally Championship season without a permanent team principal.

Neuville: "Everything in place to carry on" without Hyundai WRC boss Adamo

Long serving boss Andrea Adamo left the team principal role in December, citing personal reasons, after six years in charge, where he oversaw Hyundai clinch back-to-back WRC constructor titles in 2019 and 2020.

Following the announcement Hyundai installed its president Scott Noh to take over the team’s day-to-day responsibilities from Adamo in the short term.

The management reshuffle has arrived during a busy period for the team as it readies its all-new i20 to take on the WRC’s new hybrid Rally1 regulations, which debut at Monte Carlo at the end of January.

While Hyundai has remained tight-lipped regarding a possible successor to Adamo, Neuville is confident the team will continue without too much difficulty into the new season.

“We have a person already put in place to take over some of the responsibilities,” Neuville told Motorsport.com.

“Everyone is in position and know what responsibilities they have to take and everything is in place to carry on as we did before.

“I think the top management will take their time to choose the correct replacement for Andrea.”

Thierry Neuville, Hyundai Motorsport

Thierry Neuville, Hyundai Motorsport

Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

In the days before Adamo’s departure Neuville suffered a nasty testing crash where his i20 plunged into a ravine, during his first outing in the new i20 Rally machine in France.

The Belgian has since returned behind the wheel of Hyundai’s 2022 challenger for another outing in France to assist Monte Carlo Rally preparations.

“The car is completely different from many points of view. It’s interesting – there are a lot of unknowns for all of us about how these cars will compete in the race,” he told WRC.com following his most recent test.

“There are so many things [to question with these Rally1 cars]. Basically everything is new and not only with this car compared to the old car but also compared with the benchmark [i20 WRC].”

Neuville will pilot one of three Hyundai i20s at the Monte Carlo (20-23 January) opener alongside 2019 world champion Ott Tanak and the team’s new signing Oliver Solberg.

The World Rally Championship has brought down the curtain on the aggressive, aero-laden generation of cars first introduced in 2017 that have been likened to the 1980s Group B icons. As the championship prepares to begin a new era of Rally1 hybrid cars, its stars explain just why the outgoing machines were so special

Dec 24, 2021
On the eve of a new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship, the 2021 season was a blockbuster fought out between Toyota's two top dogs, with a familiar figure eventually emerging on top after a final showdown at Monza. We pick out the 10 best performers from the top class and its supporting cast

Dec 21, 2021
He's shuffling into semi-rally-retirement, but Toyota star Sebastien Ogier was at the peak of his powers in the final season for the high downforce era-World Rally Championship cars. Despite Toyota's domination, there was still much to enjoy as the old master emerged atop a fierce title fight against teammate Elfyn Evans.

Dec 19, 2021
After winning his eighth WRC title, Sebastien Ogier has drawn the curtain on his full-time rallying career. To understand Ogier's legacy, many of his former rivals, team-mates and colleagues have shared their thoughts on a vastly successful career

Nov 26, 2021
Richard Burns was a determined driver who took on the best rally drivers in the world during a boom period in the early 2000s, and beat them. On the 20th anniversary of his crowning glory in winning the 2001 WRC title, and 16 years on from his death on the same date, we pick out his 10 greatest drives

Nov 25, 2021
At the turn of the millennium, WRC was full to the brim with rallying's great and good - and 20 years ago on this day, Richard Burns became England's first world rally champion. Although Burns' natural talent drove him to the top, his steely determination and mental strength was the key attribute behind his title-winning form

Nov 25, 2021
OPINION: Adding an eighth WRC title to his name, Sebastien Ogier has bowed out from full-time rallying in style. Having been compared throughout his career with nine-time champion Sebastien Loeb, Ogier has convincingly demonstrated that he can stand on his own as one of the greatest rally drivers in history

Nov 22, 2021
This weekend's Rally Monza marks the end of an era in the World Rally Championship, as Sebastien Ogier prepares to bring down the curtain on his full-time career with an eighth title. For all his enduring success, the Toyota driver reveals in an exclusive interview that lingering insecurities have compelled his quest for perfection

Nov 18, 2021
