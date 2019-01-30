Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Monte Carlo / Breaking news

Neuville wary of Toyota's "dangerous" pace

shares
comments
Neuville wary of Toyota's
By:
46m ago

Monte Carlo Rally runner-up Thierry Neuville says he is worried about the "dangerous" pace Toyota showed in last weekend's WRC season opener.

Hyundai driver Neuville finished runner-up to the Citroen C3 of Sebastien Ogier, but Ott Tanak had led the rally on Thursday evening and was third on Friday until he had to change a tyre on a stage.

That dropped Tanak to seventh, more than two and a half minutes off the lead, but the Toyota driver reeled off six-straight stage wins on Saturday and Sunday morning and recovered to finish third.

Tanak's teammates Jari-Matti Latvala and Kris Meeke - who won Sunday's Power Stage - were fifth and sixth.

Speaking about the Japanese manufacturer's pace, Neuville said: "They are dangerous, we said this before, but we see it again here. I hope we have more coming with our car, we are still pushing hard.

"But the speed from Tanak was strong and then Kris [Meeke] on the Power Stage - OK, he saved his tyres all day for this, but he was four seconds faster than anybody and six faster than us. That's a lot."

Neuville's concerns were echoed by his new Hyundai teammate Sebastien Loeb, who finished fourth.

The nine-time champion said he was surprised by the speed Tanak showed, but pointed to former Citroen teammate Meeke's Power Stage performance as a cause for real concern.

"We know with Tanak and with Toyota what speed they have," Loeb told Motorsport.com, "but the time with Kris in the Power Stage is just incredible."

Meeke won the Power Stage by 3.9 seconds and Toyotas were fastest or joint-fastest on nine of the rally's 16 stages.

Asked to assess his second Monte Carlo Rally podium in a Toyota, Tanak told Motorsport.com: "I am happy. Things didn't go our way on Friday, but we didn't get stressed by it.

"Since Saturday we did a good job: we were 1m30s behind Jari-Matti and Seb [Loeb], but we still managed to get the podium."

Toyota dominated the second half of last season and was consistently talked up as favourite for 2019.

But team principal Tommi Makinen shrugged off talk of dominating the campaign, saying: "We had some good speed here, but there were some technical issues with [wheel] rims.

"This was only our third time here and we came in different conditions this time.

"OK, we didn't win this one, but the result was very brilliant for us and very brilliant for rallying with three different manufacturers on the podium."

Next article
M-Sport "very impressed" by Bottas' rally technique

Previous article

M-Sport "very impressed" by Bottas' rally technique
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Monte Carlo
Drivers Thierry Neuville
Teams Toyota Racing
Author David Evans

Red zone: trending stories

F1's 2019 rules changes you may have missed
Formula 1 / Special feature

F1's 2019 rules changes you may have missed

1h ago
Mercedes sets date for first run of 2019 F1 car Article
Formula 1

Mercedes sets date for first run of 2019 F1 car

Neuville wary of Toyota's Article
WRC

Neuville wary of Toyota's "dangerous" pace

Latest videos
WRC: Rallye Monte-Carlo - Stages 15-16 01:56
WRC

WRC: Rallye Monte-Carlo - Stages 15-16

Jan 27, 2019
WRC: Rallye Monte-Carlo - Stages 13-14 01:48
WRC

WRC: Rallye Monte-Carlo - Stages 13-14

Jan 27, 2019

News in depth
Neuville wary of Toyota's
WRC

Neuville wary of Toyota's "dangerous" pace

M-Sport
WRC

M-Sport "very impressed" by Bottas' rally technique

Ogier felt
WRC

Ogier felt "incredible relief" to win despite throttle drama

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.