Neuville falls under bridge in Corsica test crash

Thierry Neuville suffered a dramatic crash on the final day of Hyundai's pre-Tour de Corse test as the Belgian slid under a bridge into a small river.

The team held the test around 50km south of Bastia, the base of Tour de Corse, which will be held on 5-8 April.

Neuville approached a bridge, located near the Linguizzetta commune, exiting out of a left corner but slid off the road and dropped more than five metres before eventually coming to a halt in a small river.

While the car suffered significant damage to its front end, including the engine bonnet and front bumper, both Neuville and his co-driver Nicolas Gilsoul escaped the incident unscathed.

A statement from a Hyundai spokesperson told Motorsport.com: "He [Neuville] went wide at the exit of a corner just before a bridge.

"The car then was sliding down the hill along the bridge and then stopped in the river. The crew is ok."

Neuville was the last driver to run in Hyundai's pre-event test, with Dani Sordo and Andreas Mikkelsen doing their days on the 26th and 27th of March.

Three rallies into the 2018 WRC season, Rally Sweden winner Neuville is second in the standings, four points behind reigning champion Sebastien Ogier.