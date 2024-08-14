All Series

M-Sport to launch behind-the-scenes WRC docuseries

The Ford World Rally Championship team has opened its doors for fans to follow its 2024 campaign

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Upd:
Grégoire Munster, Louis Louka, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

A new World Rally Championship docuseries will launch later this month, offering fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at M-Sport Ford’s 2024 campaign.

The series titled ‘More than Machine’, produced in partnership with team sponsor SafetyCulture by Superlative Films, is a six-part documentary that follows the daily lives of M-Sport’s drivers Adrien Fourmaux and Gregoire Munster, engineers, technicians and other team members through this year’s 13-round WRC season.

The trailer for the series – to be broadcast through the WRC’s YouTube channel – has been released today with the first episode, which follows the team’s progress through Safari Rally Kenya, to be launched on August 22.

Behind-the-scenes sporting documentaries have grown in popularity in recent years with Formula 1’s Netflix ‘Drive to Survive’ series the catalyst for a range of spin-off series in various sports. This is the first time the WRC has dabbled in the genre through a major production by an independent filmmaker.

According to M-Sport, one of the key objectives of the docuseries is to “bring never-before-told stories to life”, with the series focussing on not only the drivers but several team members ranging from co-drivers, weather crews, mechanics and physiotherapists.

“We’re very lucky to have this opportunity to tell all the incredible stories behind our fantastic team,” said M-Sport team principal Richard Millener.

 

“On rallies, there’s so much that happens behind the scenes in the service park that the fans don’t get to see, and I believe this series will do a lot to bring people even closer to the sport.”

“We’re only really scratching the surface, but by telling these stories and getting to know the people who run the cars and make the rally happen, we’re opening ourselves up to an even bigger fan base.

“There are real, human stories to tell here, and I’m so pleased we’re now able to document them.”

M-Sport founder, Malcolm Wilson, added: “Up until now the WRC has not delved into the backstories of the people who make the operation work, so having the chance to show this to a global audience is something very special. I hope everyone enjoys watching our journeys in WRC as much as we have enjoyed working with the production team on it.”

