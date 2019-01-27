Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
WRC / Rally Monte Carlo / Leg report

Monte Carlo WRC: Neuville sets up Ogier showdown

shares
comments
Monte Carlo WRC: Neuville sets up Ogier showdown
By: Jack Cozens
51m ago

Thierry Neuville set up a tense finish to the 2019 World Rally Championship season-opening Monte Carlo Rally by taking time out of leader Sebastien Ogier on Sunday morning's two stages.

Just 3.2 seconds separates the pair with two stages of the rally to run, while Ott Tanak continued his recovery and has moved ahead of Sebastien Loeb and Jari-Matti Latvala into third in his Toyota Yaris.

Ogier and Neuville started the morning loop separated by 4.3s in the classification, but Neuville appeared faster on the opening test - the 11.30-mile La Bollene Vesubie-Peira Cava test - and had been as much as 2.1s up on Ogier at the final split.

But six-time champion Ogier clawed back time on the run to the stage finish and limited his time loss to a second, and was only a tenth slower than Hyundai driver Neuville on SS14, the 8.43-mile La Cabanette-Col de Braus stage.

A similar loss of time on the repeat loop of stages that will conclude the rally would still allow Ogier to equal Loeb's haul of seven Monte Carlo Rally wins on his first start back at the Citroen squad.

Tanak was the star of Saturday's stages, winning all four of the day's tests, and the Estonian clinched a further two stage wins on Sunday morning as he elevated himself back into a podium position.

The Toyota driver had led the rally overnight on Thursday, but lost the lead on Friday morning. He then forfeited a heap of time that afternoon when he had to change a puncture on a stage.

But Tanak's charge, allied to retirements in front of him, meant he started Sunday's first loop fifth and within 18s of third-place Loeb.

His first stage win of the morning brought him to within 6s of the podium and he then jumped both Loeb and Latvala - who struggled with confidence in his Yaris - with a sixth-straight stage win on SS14.

Loeb is now 2.8s behind Tanak on his first start in Hyundai colours, with Latvala a further second behind.

Kris Meeke, in a lonely sixth after losing time with a wheel-rim drama on Friday, set the fourth-fastest times on both of Sunday morning's stages.

M-Sport driver Gus Greensmith continues to lead the WRC2 runners, and has an advantage of more than a minute over the next-best car - the Citroen C3 R5 of Yann Bonato.

Next article
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Monte Carlo
Drivers Sébastien Ogier , Thierry Neuville , Ott Tanak
Teams Citroën World Rally Team , Hyundai Motorsport
Author Jack Cozens

Red zone: trending stories

Top F1 teams will "lose more performance" in 2019 - Budkowski
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Top F1 teams will "lose more performance" in 2019 - Budkowski

36m ago
Rolex 24, Hour 14: Rossi pressuring Nasr for lead Article
IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 14: Rossi pressuring Nasr for lead

Bottas takes stage win, fifth overall on rally debut Article
Formula 1

Bottas takes stage win, fifth overall on rally debut

Latest videos
WRC: Rallye Monte-Carlo - Stages 11-12 01:47
WRC

WRC: Rallye Monte-Carlo - Stages 11-12

15h ago
WRC: Rallye Monte-Carlo - Stages 9-10 01:44
WRC

WRC: Rallye Monte-Carlo - Stages 9-10

15h ago

News in depth
Monte Carlo WRC: Neuville sets up Ogier showdown
WRC

Monte Carlo WRC: Neuville sets up Ogier showdown

Monte Carlo WRC: Ogier stays ahead, Loeb takes third
WRC

Monte Carlo WRC: Ogier stays ahead, Loeb takes third

Monte Carlo WRC: Ogier leads as Mikkelsen, Evans crash out
WRC

Monte Carlo WRC: Ogier leads as Mikkelsen, Evans crash out

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.