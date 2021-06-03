Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Neuville: Italy important to "keep pressure high" on Toyota
WRC / Rally Italy News

Mikkelsen in talks with M-Sport regarding 2022 WRC drive

By:

Andreas Mikkelsen has confirmed talks are ongoing with M-Sport for the future that could result in a possible return to the WRC top flight next year.

Mikkelsen in talks with M-Sport regarding 2022 WRC drive

WRC2 driver Mikkelsen has emerged as one of the candidates M-Sport is evaluating for 2022 as it looks to bring in a driver capable of winning the WRC title for next year’s Rally1 hybrid regulations.

Team principal Richard Millener confirmed yesterday that it is looking at every P1 driver for 2022, revealing that it would be eager to lure Toyota’s out of contract Elfyn Evans back to the British squad.

While admitting enticing Evans back to M-Sport would be a big task, Millener also revealed that Mikkelsen, who has been competing in WRC2 for the last two years, is among the team’s potential targets.

“He [Andreas] is one of the drivers that is out there and it would be silly not to be discussing with but that doesn’t mean we have got any further than that,” said Millener.

“He’s done a good job in WRC2 and he maybe would like to be in WRC but there is nothing more than that at the moment.”

Read Also:

Asked by Motorsport.com about his plans for 2022, Mikkelsen confirmed that discussions are ongoing with M-Sport, while stating the Ford operation “would be an interesting place to be” for the new Rally1 era.

The 31-year-old Norwegian’s last top tier WRC appearance came in 2019 for the factory Hyundai squad.

“Obviously already since last year I have been in contact with them [M-Sport] for this year as well so in the end I got a very nice offer from Skoda and Toksport to do both WRC2 and ERC which was really good in the end,” said Mikkelsen, a three-time WRC rally winner with Volkswagen.

“But we are still in talks with M-Sport for the future and it would be a very interesting place to be for the future with the new regulations and I’m sure it will her very competitive. I can’t say so much more than that.”

M-Sport is currently fielding a pair of WRC Fiestas, one piloted by Britain’s Gus Greensmith, while the other is being shared by Finn Teemu Suninen and French rising star Adrien Fourmaux.

The team is yet to put a timeframe in place to firm up its 2022 driver line-up.

This weekend sees Mikkelsen return to the WRC2 field in his Toksport Skoda after sitting out Rally Portugal two weeks ago following a positive test for COVID-19.

“It feels great to be back obviously it was very difficult staying at home and in the end I never really felt sick,” he added.

“It was terrible to sit there and not do any driving but we are back in Sardinia and it feels good to be back in the rally car.

“Hopefully we can have a good result this weekend but it will be a tough challenge as the roads will be quite tough for the car and tyres.

“I think we will have to be a bit clever, but I enjoy this type of terrain and this type of rally, so I’m looking forward.”

Mikkelsen was sixth fastest in the WRC2 class in today’s Rally Sardinia shakedown which was topped overall by Hyundai's Thierry Neuville.

shares
comments

Related video

Neuville: Italy important to "keep pressure high" on Toyota

Previous article

Neuville: Italy important to "keep pressure high" on Toyota
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Italy
Drivers Andreas Mikkelsen
Author Tom Howard

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas "surprised" by Mercedes suggestion over Monaco pitstop

1h
2
Formula 1

Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants

3h
3
Formula 1

FIA clamps down on "unnecessarily" slow driving in Baku

57min
4
Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

17h
5
Formula 1

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash

5h
Latest news
Mikkelsen in talks with M-Sport regarding 2022 WRC drive
WRC

Mikkelsen in talks with M-Sport regarding 2022 WRC drive

1h
Neuville: Italy important to "keep pressure high" on Toyota
WRC

Neuville: Italy important to "keep pressure high" on Toyota

1h
Evans yet to focus on WRC future amid interest from M-Sport
WRC

Evans yet to focus on WRC future amid interest from M-Sport

2h
Hyundai to reschedule Solberg WRC outing
WRC

Hyundai to reschedule Solberg WRC outing

23h
Ogier wants to stay with Toyota after full-time WRC career ends
Video Inside
WRC

Ogier wants to stay with Toyota after full-time WRC career ends

May 30, 2021
Latest videos
Rally Italia Sardegna Shakedown 01:51
WRC
3h

Rally Italia Sardegna Shakedown

WRC: Hyundai to reschedule Solberg outing 00:39
WRC
6h

WRC: Hyundai to reschedule Solberg outing

Rally Italia Sardegna trailer 01:00
WRC
May 31, 2021

Rally Italia Sardegna trailer

WRC: Ogier wants to stay with Toyota after full time career ends 00:48
WRC
May 30, 2021

WRC: Ogier wants to stay with Toyota after full time career ends

WRC: M-Sport's 2022 car test continues in Spain 00:29
WRC
May 27, 2021

WRC: M-Sport's 2022 car test continues in Spain

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Neuville: Italy important to "keep pressure high" on Toyota Rally Italy
WRC

Neuville: Italy important to "keep pressure high" on Toyota

Evans yet to focus on WRC future amid interest from M-Sport
WRC

Evans yet to focus on WRC future amid interest from M-Sport

How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory Prime
Dakar

How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory

Andreas Mikkelsen More from
Andreas Mikkelsen
Mikkelsen wants to "dominate" every WRC2, ERC round
WRC

Mikkelsen wants to "dominate" every WRC2, ERC round

Ex-WRC driver Mikkelsen gets first 2020 rally outing in ERC
Other rally

Ex-WRC driver Mikkelsen gets first 2020 rally outing in ERC

Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020 Prime
WRC

Why Tanak's 'head or heart' call will shape WRC 2020

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Prime

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Prime

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

As the 2021 World Rally Championship prepares to launch amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in Monte Carlo, here are the eight things unrelated to the pandemic that you should keep an eye on this year

WRC
Jan 21, 2021
Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Prime

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

He came close to the title last year, and now Toyota's Elfyn Evans gives his verdict on what to expect from 2021 as the World Rally Championship prepares to reconvene for the Monte Carlo season opener.

WRC
Jan 20, 2021
Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call Prime

Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call

With Rally GB dropping off the World Rally Championship calendar for the second year in a row, one of Britain's best-attended sporting events faces an uncertain future. It's an unfortunate situation that points to troubling times ahead

WRC
Jan 12, 2021
The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020

A drastically-shortened 2020 season gave the World Rally Championship protagonists precious little stage mileage to strut their stuff, but as ever the cream rose to the top across the seven events. We rank the year's best performers

WRC
Jan 4, 2021

Trending Today

Bottas "surprised" by Mercedes suggestion over Monaco pitstop
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas "surprised" by Mercedes suggestion over Monaco pitstop

Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants

FIA clamps down on "unnecessarily" slow driving in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA clamps down on "unnecessarily" slow driving in Baku

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Wolff gave me a lot of ‘tough love’ after Bottas crash

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

Why Red Bull's teams took opposite approach with 2021 designs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Red Bull's teams took opposite approach with 2021 designs

Verstappen "can't be bothered" with mind games in F1 title fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen "can't be bothered" with mind games in F1 title fight

Vinales splits with crew chief, teams up with ex-Rossi man
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales splits with crew chief, teams up with ex-Rossi man

Latest news

Mikkelsen in talks with M-Sport regarding 2022 WRC drive
WRC WRC

Mikkelsen in talks with M-Sport regarding 2022 WRC drive

Neuville: Italy important to "keep pressure high" on Toyota
WRC WRC

Neuville: Italy important to "keep pressure high" on Toyota

Evans yet to focus on WRC future amid interest from M-Sport
WRC WRC

Evans yet to focus on WRC future amid interest from M-Sport

Hyundai to reschedule Solberg WRC outing
WRC WRC

Hyundai to reschedule Solberg WRC outing

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.