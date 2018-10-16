Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Breaking news

Meeke splits with co-driver Nagle

shares
comments
Meeke splits with co-driver Nagle
By: David Evans
1h ago

Kris Meeke will not continue his partnership with co-driver Paul Nagle into next season’s move to Toyota Gazoo Racing.

Meeke and Nagle have worked together on and off for the last 11 years, but Nagle had remained alongside the Dungannon driver for the last four and a half years at Citroen.

Neither has commented on the decision, but Motorsport.com understands the split is entirely amicable and both have reported they could work together again in the future.

There was speculation at last weekend’s Raglan Rally in New Zealand that Malcolm Read, Hayden Paddon’s co-driver on the Kiwi event, could be working with him on a more full-time basis next season.

Such a move would indicate Paddon’s current WRC co-driver Seb Marshall is on the move. Marshall’s name has been increasingly linked with Meeke in recent weeks. Motorsport.com understands Dan Barritt was another co-driver under consideration.

Neither Marshall or Barritt was available for comment.

Wednesday is expected to be a busy day for driver movement, with Jari-Matti Latvala and Meeke to be included in Toyota’s announcements.

Finland’s Esapekka Lappi is heading in the opposite direction out of Toyota bound for a Citroen seat alongside Sebastien Ogier.

Next WRC article
Rally GB closer to moving out of Wales

Previous article

Rally GB closer to moving out of Wales

Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Drivers Kris Meeke
Author David Evans
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

F1 drivers "completely cruising" due to tyre fears
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers "completely cruising" due to tyre fears

2h ago
Unique Ricciardo Supercar up for sale Article
Supercars

Unique Ricciardo Supercar up for sale

McLaren's 2007 meltdown plays on Mercedes mind Article
Formula 1

McLaren's 2007 meltdown plays on Mercedes mind

Latest videos
Wonderkid Rovanpera dominates in WRC2 04:58
WRC

Wonderkid Rovanpera dominates in WRC2

Oct 11, 2018
Kris Meeke returns to WRC for 2019 12:16
WRC

Kris Meeke returns to WRC for 2019

Oct 11, 2018

News in depth
Meeke splits with co-driver Nagle
WRC

Meeke splits with co-driver Nagle

Rally GB closer to moving out of Wales
WRC

Rally GB closer to moving out of Wales

Corsica and Chile confirmed in 14-round WRC schedule
WRC

Corsica and Chile confirmed in 14-round WRC schedule

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.