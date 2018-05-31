Global
WRC Analysis

The lesson Meeke needed to learn from McRae

By: David Evans, Journalist
31/05/2018 11:52

Citroen stunned the WRC when it very publically ran out of patience with Kris Meeke and axed him from its line-up. The Northern Irishman has has often been compared to mentor Colin McRae, but he failed to properly follow in his footsteps.

Kris Meeke's departure from the World Rally Championship was long overdue. He'd crashed, crashed and crashed again. In between times, he'd won some rallies from a favourable place on the road, set some times and said some stuff. But ultimately, when push came to shove, he came up short.

Looking back through Meeke's stats, it wouldn't be hard to make the argument in that first sentence stick. The numbers don't lie; the statistics are black and white. But what about the shades of grey?

