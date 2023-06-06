Major works force WRC Monte Carlo Rally to move for 2024

The iconic asphalt rally has been based out of Monte Carlo for the last two years, with a service park constructed around the start/finish straight and the swimming pool chicane sections of the famous grand prix circuit.

Automobile Club de Monaco has today announced that the rally will return to Gap, which has previously hosted the event from 2014-2021 due to "major works" to infrastructure in the principality that will restrict space for a service park to be created.

Monaco will continue to host the ceremonial start and finish of the rally ahead of the official prize-giving ceremony.

An announcement from the Automobile Club de Monaco stated: "Due to major works, it was unable to secure all the space required to maintain the service park and the various infrastructures in the Principality.

"Therefore, the organising Committee of the Automobile Club de Monaco decided to return to the Hautes-Alpes department, more precisely to Gap, the host city from 2014 to 2021. However, the official start, finish and prize-giving ceremony of the event will continue to be held in Monaco.

"The detailed route of this 92nd edition, which will take place from 22 to 28 January 2024, will be announced next month."

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: Toyota Racing

Monte Carlo is set to once again host the opening round of the WRC season, which could expand to 14 events next year.

The championship is currently working to add a desert-based round in Saudi Arabia, while the USA is a contender to join the schedule in place of Mexico, should the FIA and WRC deem a test event in September a success.

The 2024 calendar is already starting to take shape, with Portugal organisers announcing a new deal with the WRC for 2024, with an option to extend for 2025.

The gravel event joins Monte Carlo, Sweden, Acropolis, Safari, the Central European Rally, Sardinia and Chile which have contracts in place for 2024, while Finland and Japan are also expected to remain on the schedule.

Latvia has already been announced as one new addition for 2024 and is expected to replace Estonia. The only other question mark concerns Croatia, which is understood to be close to a new deal.