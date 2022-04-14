Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Sordo to make first 2022 WRC outing in Portugal for Hyundai
WRC News

M-Sport sets sights on Dakar in new Ford rally raid venture

M-Sport plans to enter the rally raid arena as part of a new collaboration with Neil Woolridge Motorsport that intends to contest the famous Dakar Rally in the future.

Tom Howard
By:
M-Sport sets sights on Dakar in new Ford rally raid venture
Listen to this article

The British-based World Rally Championship squad has joined forces with fellow Ford supported team and renowned South African rally raid manufacturer NWM, which currently constructs Ford Ranger T1+ vehicles.

The partnership will see M-Sport and NWM share their resources and collaborate to help with the development of the Ranger T1+ rally raid racer. Both teams boast a 25-year association with the blue oval brand.

M-Sport will become NWM’s European headquarters and global distributor for the Ranger which currently competes in the South African Cross Country Championship. The first step of the pathway to the Dakar Rally is to set up a customer support programme based from M-Sport’s base in Dovenby, Cumbria.

In addition to customer support, M-Sport will collaborate with NWM on the development of the NWM Ford Ranger T1+, through testing and collecting feedback from any customer programmes.

The first NWM Ford Ranger T1+ is expected to arrive in Europe at the end of May and will be available for a testing and customer programme shortly afterwards.

Neil Woolridge Motorsport Ford Ranger by M-Sport

Neil Woolridge Motorsport Ford Ranger by M-Sport

Photo by: M-Sport

M-Sport’s announcement neglected to list a definitive timeframe for achieving its target of competing in the Dakar Rally with the Ranger, labelling the event as a “long term goal” while confirming “years of work and development lie ahead including developing the right infrastructure” before it can tackle the event.

“It’s a momentous and exciting prospect for me, after almost 45 years in the rally business, rally raid and Dakar has always piqued my interest,” said M-Sport managing director Malcolm Wilson, who recently visited NWM’s base with son and M-Sport director Matthew Wilson.

“It is a discipline that I do not underestimate though, and I am all too aware it requires years of experience and expertise.

“M-Sport and NWM have a shared vision, we feel that our respective outfits complement each other in a way that would create an unrivalled rally raid outfit.

“The NWM Ranger has definite potential, it is built on a very solid foundation, Matthew tested the car during our visit and was very positive about his experience.

“It’s fair to say I’m not one to stray away from a challenge, it’s what I love about motorsport and it’s no secret we have some work to do to contend for the prestigious Dakar Rally. That said, I am confident that M-Sport and NWM have the tools and know-how to push the Ford Ranger T1+ to new heights.”

Neil Woolridge Motorsport Ford Ranger by M-Sport

Neil Woolridge Motorsport Ford Ranger by M-Sport

Photo by: M-Sport

NWM owner Neil Woolridge added: “This is a landmark moment for NWM and a proud moment for me personally. I have always admired Malcolm from afar and M-Sport is an outfit I’ve always wanted to collaborate with for a variety of reasons.

“Our Ranger T1+ is a vehicle we are looking forward to developing and building a strong customer line-up with, which is something M-Sport has demonstrated it can create and strengthen.”

This latest venture for M-Sport will add to its operation that currently consists of a semi-factory Ford backed WRC assault alongside the production and development of customer Rally2 and Rally3 vehicles.

It also further strengthens its ties with Ford with the news coming shortly after the blue oval’s CEO Jim Farley visited M-Sport’s headquarters.

shares
comments
Sordo to make first 2022 WRC outing in Portugal for Hyundai
Previous article

Sordo to make first 2022 WRC outing in Portugal for Hyundai
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Sordo to make first 2022 WRC outing in Portugal for Hyundai
WRC

Sordo to make first 2022 WRC outing in Portugal for Hyundai

Evans 'can't afford too many more mistakes' in WRC title bid Rally Croatia
WRC

Evans 'can't afford too many more mistakes' in WRC title bid

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime
WRC

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

M-Sport More from
M-Sport
Loubet set for maiden Puma Rally1 outing ahead of WRC return
WRC

Loubet set for maiden Puma Rally1 outing ahead of WRC return

Fourmaux: Finishing Sweden the main target after WRC Monte crash
WRC

Fourmaux: Finishing Sweden the main target after WRC Monte crash

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival Prime
WRC

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival

Latest news

M-Sport sets sights on Dakar in new Ford rally raid venture
WRC WRC

M-Sport sets sights on Dakar in new Ford rally raid venture

Sordo to make first 2022 WRC outing in Portugal for Hyundai
WRC WRC

Sordo to make first 2022 WRC outing in Portugal for Hyundai

Evans 'can't afford too many more mistakes' in WRC title bid
WRC WRC

Evans 'can't afford too many more mistakes' in WRC title bid

Rovanpera to conduct first WRC Pirelli in-season tyre test
WRC WRC

Rovanpera to conduct first WRC Pirelli in-season tyre test

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight Prime

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Prime

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future.

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Prime

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota.

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Prime

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Hyundai was left lagging behind its World Rally Championship rivals at the 2022 season-opener in Monte Carlo, with only one of its new hybrid-equipped machines reaching the finish. That's the result of multiple setbacks one after another during the winter that mean it has work to do to catch up with M-Sport Ford and Toyota

WRC
Feb 7, 2022
Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Prime

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

OPINION: Any lingering concerns about the new-for-2022 Rally1 hybrid cars were dispelled by a blockbuster opening round to the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo. The duel between Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier created a perfect feel-good story that will carry the series forward into its new era.

WRC
Jan 27, 2022
How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off Prime

How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off

The new Rally1 hybrid cars made their competition debuts in Monte Carlo, but it was two semi-retired drivers who took centre stage in a thrilling battle between two of the World Rally Championship's most successful names. Here's how Sebastien Loeb completed a remarkable return on his M-Sport debut by beating reigning champion Sebastien Ogier

WRC
Jan 24, 2022
The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022 Prime

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022

Eight-time World Rally Championship king Sebastien Ogier has abdicated (well, gone part-time) in 2022, meaning for just the second time in the past decade we will have a different champion this year. We pick out the drivers gunning to take his place and take over the mantle as the WRC's new ruler

WRC
Jan 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.