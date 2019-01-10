Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
WRC / Breaking news

M-Sport reveals revised WRC livery

shares
comments
M-Sport reveals revised WRC livery
By: Jack Cozens
Jan 10, 2019, 10:40 AM

The M-Sport Ford World Rally Championship outfit has revealed its new livery for the 2019 season.

M-Sport cars carried Red Bull liveries for the past two seasons after the squad signed and subsequently retained Sebastien Ogier for the 2017 and '18 seasons.

But Ogier, who claimed his fifth and sixth WRC drivers' titles while at the Cumbrian squad, has joined Citroen for 2019, which initially cast uncertainty over M-Sport's programme.

M-Sport announced its commitment to the series last month, and has now unveiled a revised livery for 2019.

The Ford Fiesta WRCs that will be driven full-time by Teemu Suninen and Elfyn Evans will run in a "nitrous blue" scheme that the team last used in 2016, while the design also incorporates an outline of the M-Sport Evaluation Centre that is due to open next month.

Prominent branding from Ford - which has provided M-Sport long-standing support - is also visible.

The three other WRC manufacturers - Toyota, Hyundai and Citroen - are expected to reveal their liveries on Saturday as part of the 2019 WRC season launch at Autosport International in Birmingham.

“Next year is going to be an important year for M-Sport, and that is reflected in this new livery," said M-Sport managing director Malcolm Wilson.

"We have a number of new projects coming up, including the launch of our Evaluation Centre and it’s fantastic to see the test track proudly displayed on our Ford Fiesta WRCs – two projects I’m immensely proud of merged together in this eye-catching new design."

As well as running Suninen and Evans full-time, M-Sport will field Pontus Tidemand on the first two rallies of the season and will also give WRC2 frontrunner Gus Greensmith his World Rally Car debut on Rally Portugal.

Next article
M-Sport hands WRC2 driver Greensmith WRC chance

Previous article

M-Sport hands WRC2 driver Greensmith WRC chance

Next article

WRC drivers select permanent numbers for first time

WRC drivers select permanent numbers for first time
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Teams M-Sport
Author Jack Cozens

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

9h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Latest videos
WRC launch at ASI 19 17:09
WRC

WRC launch at ASI 19

Jan 12, 2019
1991 Rally Monte-Carlo, interview with Carlos Sainz 00:34
WRC

1991 Rally Monte-Carlo, interview with Carlos Sainz

Jan 10, 2019

News in depth
M-Sport believes it can maintain level without Ogier
WRC

M-Sport believes it can maintain level without Ogier

Citroen: 2019 WRC season a must-win
WRC

Citroen: 2019 WRC season a must-win

WRC teams reveal liveries for 2019 season
WRC

WRC teams reveal liveries for 2019 season

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.