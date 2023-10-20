M-Sport hands Fourmaux Rally1 outing for WRC season finale

The British squad has announced the Frenchman will pilot a Ford Puma Rally1 alongside its other full-time entrant driven by Ott Tanak at the asphalt event from 16-19 November.

Pierre-Louis Loubet won't make the trip to Japan after a joint decision was made between the driver and the team that the Central European Rally would be his last event for the season. Loubet will compete alongside a new co-driver in Benjamin Veillas at next week's Central European Rally.

M-Sport stressed in a social media post that "this extended break will allow Pierre to concentrate fully on getting everything needed in place to ensure that he lines up in Monte Carlo for the start of the 2024 season."

The opportunity for Fourmaux and co-driver Alex Coria arrives as a reward following a string of impressive displays this year driving Rally2 machinery.

Fourmaux has led M-Sport's Rally2 programme following a difficult 2022 Rally1 campaign that yielded 13 points and featured a series of high-profile crashes. His last Rally1 outing came at Rally Spain in October last year.

However, this season the 28-year-old has impressed, winning the British Rally Championship title after winning all five of the rounds in which he entered.

Fourmaux has also starred on the world stage in WRC2, scoring four top-five finishes from seven rounds to date.

"After clinching the 2023 British title and helping to drive Fiesta Rally2 development, we will be rewarding Adrien Fourmaux with an entry to Rally Japan in a Puma Hybrid Rally1," read an M-Sport social media post.

"Adrien and Alex should be well suited to the tight, technical tarmac roads that the event has to offer and we look forward to seeing how they can perform back in Rally1 machinery."

The drive could help Fourmaux's future prospects with M-Sport yet to announce its 2024 plans following news that Tanak will join Hyundai for next season.

Fourmaux has already emerged as a potential candidate for a 2024 Rally1 drive with the British squad, which is likely to opt for a younger driver line-up for next season.