Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
WRC / Breaking news

M-Sport to try "big change" in aero for Finland

shares
comments
M-Sport to try
By: David Evans
Jul 12, 2018, 10:34 AM

M-Sport is analysing a revised aerodynamic set-up for its Ford Fiesta WRC at this week's Rally Finland pre-event test.

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC
Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC
Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC
Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC
Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Sebastien Ogier is driving the test car on Wednesday and Thursday, with teammate Elfyn Evans already having reported his findings after driving the car in Finland earlier this week.

The main element of the new aero set-up is the rear wing, which is aimed at further improving the stability and grip from the rear of the car is one of the defending champion squad's aims for the second half of the season and team principal Malcolm Wilson is confident the test will provide the required results.

Wilson told Motorsport.com: "We've got some parts coming for Finland and obviously we hope they're going to be an improvement.

"For us it's mainly aero. Trust me, you'll definitely notice the difference with what we've got on the car.

"The work on the rear wing was done in the wind tunnel in Charlotte when the car was out there [after Rally Mexico], the guys have been working hard on it since then.

"It's going to be a big change at the rear for us."

The decision on whether to implement the change in time for the Jyvaskyla-based event, which starts on July 26, will be taken later this week.

The aerodynamic balance of a World Rally Car is never more heavily tested than in the Finnish forests, on the fastest WRC round of the season.

The route for this month's Rally Finland is expected to be slower than in previous years, courtesy of the use of narrower and more technical stages, but it's still likely to be the fastest rally of the year.

Next WRC article
How the era's greatest WRC partnership nearly didn't happen

Previous article

How the era's greatest WRC partnership nearly didn't happen

Next article

Toyota, Citroen, Hyundai all enter Rally Estonia

Toyota, Citroen, Hyundai all enter Rally Estonia

About this article

Series WRC
Drivers Sébastien Ogier
Teams M-Sport
Author David Evans
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
WRC Finland - Sunday Highlights 01:08
WRC

WRC Finland - Sunday Highlights

WRC Finland - Saturday Highlights 01:09
WRC

WRC Finland - Saturday Highlights

News in depth
Ogier: M-Sport needs more speed to defend title
WRC

Ogier: M-Sport needs more speed to defend title

Finland WRC: Tanak wins as Ostberg holds off Latvala
WRC

Finland WRC: Tanak wins as Ostberg holds off Latvala

Finland WRC: Tanak set for win as Lappi crashes out
WRC

Finland WRC: Tanak set for win as Lappi crashes out

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.