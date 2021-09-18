Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Does Neuville have a point with his WRC Rally1 rant?
WRC News

M-Sport announces Fourmaux's co-driver for Finland

By:

M-Sport has announced that Adrien Fourmaux will be partnered with Alexandre Coria for the World Rally Championship’s visit to Rally Finland next month.

M-Sport announces Fourmaux's co-driver for Finland

Earlier this week, Fourmaux announced a split with his co-driver of almost four years, Renaud Jamoul, with last weekend’s run to seventh at the Acropolis Rally the duo’s last outing.

Just days following the split M-Sport has confirmed the Coria will take over the seat for Rally Finland (1-3 October), one of three remaining rounds of the WRC season.

The opportunity for Frenchman Coria will be his first in a top flight WRC car having been co-driving for front-running WRC3 star Yohan Rossel, who is not competing in Finland. 

“I’m very pleased to announce that Alexandre Coria will be with me in Finland,” said Fourmaux on social media.  

“A big challenge awaits us out there and we will do our best to perform. There is a lot to discover in the same challenge, but I’ve always loved taking on challenges.”

News of Fourmaux’s new co-driver comes in a week where navigator splits have been grabbing the headlines in the WRC.

WRC2 driver Oliver Solberg also announced this week that he is to part with co-driver Aaron Johnston after three years. 

“After nearly three fantastic years working together with Aaron Johnston, we’ve decided to go our separate ways,” said Solberg on social media.

“We have so many amazing memories together – our win on our debut together at Rally Alūksne in 2019, becoming 2019 Latvian Champions, winning with Subaru Motorsports USA.

“Our official WRC debut and first WRC class win, becoming 2020 ERC1 Junior Champions and our most recent win at Rally di Alba – it’s been such an incredible time and one I will never forget.

“I would like to say a big thank you to Aaron for all of his hard work and professionalism over the past three years, and wish him all the very best for the future.”

Johnston’s replacement for the remaining rounds, including a WRC outing at Rally Spain, is yet to be confirmed. 

shares
comments

Related video

Does Neuville have a point with his WRC Rally1 rant?

Previous article

Does Neuville have a point with his WRC Rally1 rant?
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull: Slow Monza F1 pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

23 h
2
NASCAR XFINITY

Allmendinger crashes across the line to win wild Xfinity race

9 h
3
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo in FP3, Marquez crashes

2 h
4
Formula 1

Ricciardo: "Surreal" to have Monza F1 trophy next to Senna's at MTC

3 h
5
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson getting "closer to the edge" at Laguna Seca

12 h
Latest news
M-Sport announces Fourmaux's co-driver for Finland
WRC

M-Sport announces Fourmaux's co-driver for Finland

19m
Does Neuville have a point with his WRC Rally1 rant? Prime
WRC

Does Neuville have a point with his WRC Rally1 rant?

Sep 16, 2021
Hyundai WRC boss frustrated by recurring problems in Greece
Video Inside
WRC

Hyundai WRC boss frustrated by recurring problems in Greece

Sep 16, 2021
Fourmaux becomes latest WRC competitor to split with co-driver
Video Inside
WRC

Fourmaux becomes latest WRC competitor to split with co-driver

Sep 15, 2021
WRC Greece: The Good, The Bad and a Flying Finn
WRC

WRC Greece: The Good, The Bad and a Flying Finn

Sep 14, 2021
Latest videos
WRC: Hyundai boss frustrated by recurring problems in Greece 00:53
WRC
Sep 17, 2021

WRC: Hyundai boss frustrated by recurring problems in Greece

WRC: Fourmaux becomes latest competitor to split with co-driver 01:04
WRC
Sep 16, 2021

WRC: Fourmaux becomes latest competitor to split with co-driver

Elfyn Evans talks about his tough weekend at Acropolis Rally 06:56
WRC
Sep 16, 2021

Elfyn Evans talks about his tough weekend at Acropolis Rally

Rally Greece: Wolf Power Stage Highlights 03:45
WRC
Sep 12, 2021

Rally Greece: Wolf Power Stage Highlights

Rally Greece: Sunday WRC3 Highlights 02:31
WRC
Sep 12, 2021

Rally Greece: Sunday WRC3 Highlights

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Does Neuville have a point with his WRC Rally1 rant? Prime
WRC

Does Neuville have a point with his WRC Rally1 rant?

Hyundai WRC boss frustrated by recurring problems in Greece Rally Greece
Video Inside
WRC

Hyundai WRC boss frustrated by recurring problems in Greece

Fourmaux becomes latest WRC competitor to split with co-driver Rally Greece
Video Inside
WRC

Fourmaux becomes latest WRC competitor to split with co-driver

Adrien Fourmaux More from
Adrien Fourmaux
Belgium WRC: Fourmaux retires after high-speed crash Rally Belgium
WRC

Belgium WRC: Fourmaux retires after high-speed crash

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Prime
WRC

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

WRC stars join forces to help flood victims Rally Belgium
WRC

WRC stars join forces to help flood victims

M-Sport More from
M-Sport
M-Sport explains Suninen’s WRC shock departure
WRC

M-Sport explains Suninen’s WRC shock departure

M-Sport reveals customer interest in new Puma WRC car
WRC

M-Sport reveals customer interest in new Puma WRC car

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Prime
WRC

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

Trending Today

Red Bull: Slow Monza F1 pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Slow Monza F1 pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

Allmendinger crashes across the line to win wild Xfinity race
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Allmendinger crashes across the line to win wild Xfinity race

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo in FP3, Marquez crashes
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo in FP3, Marquez crashes

Ricciardo: "Surreal" to have Monza F1 trophy next to Senna's at MTC
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: "Surreal" to have Monza F1 trophy next to Senna's at MTC

Jimmie Johnson getting "closer to the edge" at Laguna Seca
IndyCar IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson getting "closer to the edge" at Laguna Seca

New Toyota 86 GT300 car set for 2022 SUPER GT debut
Super GT Super GT

New Toyota 86 GT300 car set for 2022 SUPER GT debut

Barcelona WSBK: Sykes grabs pole to snap Rea's streak
World Superbike World Superbike

Barcelona WSBK: Sykes grabs pole to snap Rea's streak

Gerloff feels he's put GRT "through hell" in WSBK this year
World Superbike World Superbike

Gerloff feels he's put GRT "through hell" in WSBK this year

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Does Neuville have a point with his WRC Rally1 rant? Prime

Does Neuville have a point with his WRC Rally1 rant?

OPINION: Thierry Neuville's diatribe against the upcoming Rally1-spec machines that will usher in the World Rally Championship's new hybrid era was remarkable in an era where drivers are usually reticent to air their views in public. But are the Belgian's concerns about speed, safety and cost entirely valid?

WRC
Sep 16, 2021
How Rovanpera reached new heights in the Greek mountains Prime

How Rovanpera reached new heights in the Greek mountains

After Kalle Rovanpera’s historic feat at Rally Estonia, the Finn scaled new heights at the Rally of the Gods with a commanding victory. And this time Toyota’s young star demonstrated why the future is bright with his devastating speed and consistency at the Acropolis Rally

WRC
Sep 13, 2021
The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally Prime

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

Five drivers have won first time out at the Rally Acropolis, transcending the tough dirt and gravel Greek roads to cement a place in rallying folklore. Here are three of the first-time winners' tales

WRC
Sep 9, 2021
Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Prime

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

From being considered a likely contender to drive the next-generation M-Sport Ford Puma in 2022, Teemu Suninen's abrupt exit has created plenty of questions. The Finn's bid to become his country's next World Rally Championship winner won't be furthered by being sidelined, but there may be reason behind the decision

WRC
Sep 2, 2021
Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit? Prime

Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit?

OPINION: The Ypres Rally featured a cameo from the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in its final stage, giving WRC teams the chance to experience its iconic corners in rallying machinery. It proved to be an engaging addition to the rally, and could perhaps serve as an example for other events to visit famous circuits

WRC
Aug 24, 2021
Home hero Neuville delivers overdue WRC success for Hyundai in Belgium Prime

Home hero Neuville delivers overdue WRC success for Hyundai in Belgium

With limited recent fortune and pressure starting to mount, Hyundai needed a big result at the Ypres Rally. All the key components came together in Belgium to see home hero Thierry Neuville lead a manufacturer 1-2 and kickstart its World Rally Championship challenge

WRC
Aug 16, 2021
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Prime

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

M-Sport has become the first to unveil its new-for-2022 hybrid World Rally Championship challenger, the Puma Rally1. Ford has upped its support in a bid for glory, but can the new machine roll back the years and return the Blue Oval to the top of the WRC tree?

WRC
Aug 12, 2021
The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Prime

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

French drivers have dominated the World Rally Championship across the past two decades; Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier have racked up the titles in commanding fashion. With Ogier calling it a day on full-time WRC competition from next year, France will pin its long-term hopes on rookie Adrien Fourmaux, who looks to have a bright future.

WRC
Aug 7, 2021

Latest news

M-Sport announces Fourmaux's co-driver for Finland
WRC WRC

M-Sport announces Fourmaux's co-driver for Finland

Does Neuville have a point with his WRC Rally1 rant? Prime
WRC WRC

Does Neuville have a point with his WRC Rally1 rant?

Hyundai WRC boss frustrated by recurring problems in Greece
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Hyundai WRC boss frustrated by recurring problems in Greece

Fourmaux becomes latest WRC competitor to split with co-driver
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Fourmaux becomes latest WRC competitor to split with co-driver

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.