Overnight repair saves M-Sport Monte Carlo WRC test
WRC Livefeed

LIVE: Watch the WRC 2022 season launch

By:

The World Rally Championship is set to usher in a new Rally1 hybrid era as it prepares for its 50th season of competition in 2022.

Ahead of next weekend’s Monte Carlo season opener, Toyota, Hyundai and M-Sport Ford will today unveil their all-new hybrid beasts at the championship’s official launch at Hangar-7 in Salzburg, Austria, attended by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Hyundai has already showed off its new i20 N earlier this week, but Toyota’s GR Yaris and M-Sport’s Puma are yet to break cover. 

WRC teams have been racing against the clock to design and construct brand new cars to contest a 13-round championship, expected to deliver the most unpredictable title fight for decades, as drivers grapple with a new set of regulations.  

Rally1 cars will feature a 100kW hybrid systems coupled to the existing 380 horsepower 1.6 litre internal combustion engine, powered by 100% sustainable fuel, that is capable of producing 500 horsepower in short bursts through the use of hybrid power boosts, lasting up to 10 seconds long.

For the first time cars will be built from scratch using a new FIA regulated tougher space frame chassis. Trick centre differentials to tune the handling of the cars have been removed, while the use of aerodynamics devices have been significantly reduced. 

“It’s fitting these ground-breaking changes should be incorporated for the WRC’s 50th season,” said WRC Promoter managing director Jona Siebel. 

“The new Rally1 cars look fantastic. After so much preparation and hard work across the sport, we’re just days away from the start of the new era – it’s hard to contain the excitement! I can’t wait to see the cars together in Salzburg to mark the start of what will be a thrilling year.”

Watch all the action from the launch here. The hour-long live stream will begin at 1700 GMT.

Overnight repair saves M-Sport Monte Carlo WRC test
Overnight repair saves M-Sport Monte Carlo WRC test
Overnight repair saves M-Sport Monte Carlo WRC test
Overnight repair saves M-Sport Monte Carlo WRC test

M-Sport’s Breen unscathed after WRC Monte Carlo testing crash
M-Sport’s Breen unscathed after WRC Monte Carlo testing crash

Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best Prime
Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best

LIVE: Watch the WRC 2022 season launch
LIVE: Watch the WRC 2022 season launch

Overnight repair saves M-Sport Monte Carlo WRC test
Overnight repair saves M-Sport Monte Carlo WRC test

M-Sport’s Breen unscathed after WRC Monte Carlo testing crash
M-Sport’s Breen unscathed after WRC Monte Carlo testing crash

Breen: Hybrid power brings "third dimension" to WRC driving
Breen: Hybrid power brings "third dimension" to WRC driving

Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best Prime

Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best

The World Rally Championship has brought down the curtain on the aggressive, aero-laden generation of cars first introduced in 2017 that have been likened to the 1980s Group B icons. As the championship prepares to begin a new era of Rally1 hybrid cars, its stars explain just why the outgoing machines were so special

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021

On the eve of a new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship, the 2021 season was a blockbuster fought out between Toyota's two top dogs, with a familiar figure eventually emerging on top after a final showdown at Monza. We pick out the 10 best performers from the top class and its supporting cast

Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour Prime

Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour

He’s shuffling into semi-rally-retirement, but Toyota star Sebastien Ogier was at the peak of his powers in the final season for the high downforce era-World Rally Championship cars. Despite Toyota's domination, there was still much to enjoy as the old master emerged atop a fierce title fight against teammate Elfyn Evans.

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers Prime

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers

After winning his eighth WRC title, Sebastien Ogier has drawn the curtain on his full-time rallying career. To understand Ogier's legacy, many of his former rivals, team-mates and colleagues have shared their thoughts on a vastly successful career

Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies Prime

Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies

Richard Burns was a determined driver who took on the best rally drivers in the world during a boom period in the early 2000s, and beat them. On the 20th anniversary of his crowning glory in winning the 2001 WRC title, and 16 years on from his death on the same date, we pick out his 10 greatest drives

The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion Prime

The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion

At the turn of the millennium, WRC was full to the brim with rallying's great and good - and 20 years ago on this day, Richard Burns became England's first world rally champion. Although Burns' natural talent drove him to the top, his steely determination and mental strength was the key attribute behind his title-winning form

How Ogier emerged from Loeb's shadow to form his own WRC legend Prime

How Ogier emerged from Loeb's shadow to form his own WRC legend

OPINION: Adding an eighth WRC title to his name, Sebastien Ogier has bowed out from full-time rallying in style. Having been compared throughout his career with nine-time champion Sebastien Loeb, Ogier has convincingly demonstrated that he can stand on his own as one of the greatest rally drivers in history

How confronting self-doubt drove Ogier to become a WRC legend Prime

How confronting self-doubt drove Ogier to become a WRC legend

This weekend's Rally Monza marks the end of an era in the World Rally Championship, as Sebastien Ogier prepares to bring down the curtain on his full-time career with an eighth title. For all his enduring success, the Toyota driver reveals in an exclusive interview that lingering insecurities have compelled his quest for perfection

