Subscribe
Previous / Tanak: Sections of tougher WRC Safari Rally ”like driving on the moon”
WRC / Rally Kenya News

Katsuta to start WRC Safari Rally Kenya despite shakedown roll

Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta is expected to start Safari Rally Kenya on Thursday despite suffering a spectacular roll in shakedown at the notoriously challenging World Rally Championship event.

Tom Howard
By:

The two-time Safari Rally podium finisher rolled his GR Yaris during his third shakedown run which ripped the rear wing and damaged the right-rear of his car.

The car was transported to the Naivasha service park where Toyota began to repair the vehicle following an FIA inspection that confirmed the GR Yaris’ roll cage hadn’t been damaged in the crash.

The car will now make the trip to Kenya’s capital Nairobi to contest the opening super special stage.

“We did three runs and on the third run there is a small jump into the braking for the hairpin right and there was small bump on the entry to the corner,” said Katsuta.

“I was braking into this bump and straight away the car started to roll.

“To be honest I was quite surprised because the first two runs nothing really happened, but on the third run it did.

“I’m very sorry for the team. It was looking really bad but nowadays the car is full of carbon panels. It looks really bad, but actually the damage wasn’t too bad and the roll cage is okay. The FIA checked it and it was all okay.

“I’m sorry for the team by making them busy but I will try to give them back a positive result.”

 

Katsuta wasn’t the only driver to hit trouble in shakedown as Safari Rally debutant Hyundai’s Esapekka Lappi failed to log a time after suffering two mechanical issues.

A prop shaft failure forced the Finn to stop on his first run. Hyundai attempted to repair the problem at a remote service before Lappi came to a halt again on his second run, with the issue believed to be of a similar nature.

"The first time we had a broken prop shaft and then the second, the car is still on its way here and the team will inspect, but I had some bad mechanical noise so I stopped,” said Lappi.

Hyundai will have time to inspect the problem ahead of Thursday morning’s ceremonial start and Kasarani super special.

The shakedown was topped by last year’s winner and championship leader Kalle Rovanpera, who emerged 1.5s faster than M-Sport-Ford’s Ott Tanak on the 5.40km stage.

Eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier was third-fastest for Toyota ahead Thierry Neuville, who was the top Hyundai runner, 2.4s adrift.

Esapekka Lappi, Hyundai World Rally Team

Esapekka Lappi, Hyundai World Rally Team

Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

shares
comments

Tanak: Sections of tougher WRC Safari Rally ”like driving on the moon”
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Tanak: Sections of tougher WRC Safari Rally ”like driving on the moon”

Tanak: Sections of tougher WRC Safari Rally ”like driving on the moon”

WRC
Rally Kenya

Tanak: Sections of tougher WRC Safari Rally ”like driving on the moon” Tanak: Sections of tougher WRC Safari Rally ”like driving on the moon”

Aussie pairing wins Rally3 class as FIA Rally Star campaign begins

Aussie pairing wins Rally3 class as FIA Rally Star campaign begins

Other rally

Aussie pairing wins Rally3 class as FIA Rally Star campaign begins Aussie pairing wins Rally3 class as FIA Rally Star campaign begins

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Latest news

NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NAS NASCAR Cup
Nashville

NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024

Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024

NAS NASCAR Cup

Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024 Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024

Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak

Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak

HCRC Hillclimb

Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak

Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1

Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1 Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
Tom Howard

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe