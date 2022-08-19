Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Drivers braced for toughest wet tarmac WRC event Next / WRC Belgium: Rovanpera crashes out after violent roll
WRC / Rally Belgium News

Jos Verstappen on WRC Ypres debut: "Max thinks I'm crazy"

Ex-Formula 1 driver Jos Verstappen says son Max Verstappen thinks he is “crazy” for taking up rallying, but is supportive of his father’s World Rally Championship debut this weekend.

Tom Howard
By:
Listen to this article

Jos Verstappen is set to join the WRC ranks at Ypres Rally Belgium where he will pilot a WRC2 specification Citroen C3 in the tough asphalt event.

The 50-year-old, who chalked up 106 starts during his F1 career with Benetton, Simtek, Footwork, Tyrrell, Stewart, Arrows and Minardi only took up rallying a year and a half ago.

This year Verstappen made his competitive rally debut, driving the C3, in the Belgian Rally Championship, with this weekend’s outing at Ypres Rally Belgium only the fifth rally of his career.

Speaking to select media including Motorsport.com, Verstappen says his F1 world champion son has taken an interest in rallying, and is keenly following his father’s progress in switching from circuit racing to rally.

“He thinks I’m crazy,” smiled Verstappen, when asked what Max thinks of his career change. “But he understands and he enjoys it. I have him on the phone every day. He likes it and he enjoys it as long as I have fun.”

Verstappen also revealed that Max has tested his C3 Rally2 car, confirming the Red Bull F1 star quickly adapted to the new discipline in the brief outing.

“Once you have the feeling it doesn’t matter what car you drive,” Verstappen added. “We had this trackday and he [Max] was very fast, I had no chance.”

 

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fun has been the key ingredient that has sparked Jos Verstappen’s decision to embark on a foray into rallying, admitting that the discipline mirrors the feeling of adrenaline experienced when racing in F1.

“It is excitement at every stage,” he said. “When you do a Formula 1 race you have that excitement before the race and then you have the start and that starts the adrenaline.

“But here in rally you have this eight times a day. Then it is so exciting because you don’t know the circuit and you have to listen, and this makes it exciting.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s rally, Verstappen says finishing the 281.58km event is the target as he looks to continue his steep learning curve, that he hopes will lead to further outings in the WRC next year.

“To finish, this is the main goal,” he added.

“It is a long [event] but it is going for the whole week but physically it shouldn’t be a problem. I will have to stay calm and try to finish it as there is a lot of stages but it is good, that is why I’m here.

“You have to take your time, of course you want to go on the limit with the cars but you have to adapt to what is coming. Nobody knows how the track will be after 30 cars have been through.

“I hope we can go through the first day and get that experience in.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Drivers braced for toughest wet tarmac WRC event
Previous article

Drivers braced for toughest wet tarmac WRC event
Next article

WRC Belgium: Rovanpera crashes out after violent roll

WRC Belgium: Rovanpera crashes out after violent roll
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Evans explains unfortunate error that triggered Ypres Rally penalty Rally Belgium
Video Inside
WRC

Evans explains unfortunate error that triggered Ypres Rally penalty

WRC Belgium: Neuville heads Hyundai 1-2 as penalty costs Evans Rally Belgium
Video Inside
WRC

WRC Belgium: Neuville heads Hyundai 1-2 as penalty costs Evans

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Prime
WRC

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Jos Verstappen More from
Jos Verstappen
Top 10 Arrows F1 drivers ranked: Hill, Warwick, Fittipaldi and more
Formula 1

Top 10 Arrows F1 drivers ranked: Hill, Warwick, Fittipaldi and more

Ex-F1 driver Jos Verstappen set for WRC debut at Ypres Rally
WRC

Ex-F1 driver Jos Verstappen set for WRC debut at Ypres Rally

Jos Verstappen "enjoyed" Max lapping Hamilton at Imola Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Jos Verstappen "enjoyed" Max lapping Hamilton at Imola

Latest news

Evans explains unfortunate error that triggered Ypres Rally penalty
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Evans explains unfortunate error that triggered Ypres Rally penalty

Elfyn Evans says an unfortunate co-driver error triggered a penalty which compounded a challenging afternoon that saw the Toyota driver lose the Ypres Rally Belgium lead.

WRC Belgium: Neuville heads Hyundai 1-2 as penalty costs Evans
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Belgium: Neuville heads Hyundai 1-2 as penalty costs Evans

Thierry Neuville surged into the lead of Ypres Rally Belgium after overhauling Elfyn Evans and Ott Tanak following a dominant Friday afternoon at his home World Rally Championship event.

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Prime
WRC WRC

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Motorsport.com was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success.

Optimistic pace note caused Rovanpera's Ypres Rally retirement
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Optimistic pace note caused Rovanpera's Ypres Rally retirement

Kalle Rovanpera says an optimistic pace note caused his violent Ypres Rally Belgium crash, with the Toyota driver confirming he wasn't distracted by a timing "mess" before the accident.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Prime

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Motorsport.com was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success.

WRC
16 h
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Prime

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again.

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming Prime

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera's Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Prime

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Motorsport.com for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit.

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Prime

How Rovanpera's latest masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple.

WRC
Jul 18, 2022
How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Prime

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Whether it’s the mountains of Monte Carlo, the snow of Sweden or the Kenya Savannah, the World Rally Championship is able to beam some of motorsport’s most spectacular footage to television screens while operating in the harshest of environments. Motorsport.com went behind the scenes to unearth the secrets that make this logistical challenge possible

WRC
Jul 7, 2022
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Prime

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport.

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
How Kalle Rovanpera tamed a wild WRC Safari Rally in Kenya Prime

How Kalle Rovanpera tamed a wild WRC Safari Rally in Kenya

The Safari Rally acted as a brutal test of driver and car resolve as multiple retirements opened the path for a historic Toyota 1-2-3-4 triumph, headed by star Kalle Rovanpera. But keeping things clean was only half of the challenge, as a well-timed charge when conditions worsened allowed the Finn to take control

WRC
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.