Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Breen: Sharing podium with Ogier and Loeb "a bit surreal"
WRC / Rally Monte Carlo News

Hyundai to “double its efforts” after review of tough WRC opener

By:

Hyundai will conduct a complete review of its Monte Carlo performance this week and “double it efforts” to fix the reliability issues with its new World Rally Championship challenger.

Hyundai to “double its efforts” after review of tough WRC opener
Listen to this article

The 2019 and 2020 WRC manufacturers' champions faced a myriad of reliability issues during a particularly challenging start to the WRC’s new hybrid era, leaving the team firmly behind its rivals Toyota and M-Sport Ford. 

This week the team will sit down to address its problems with deputy team director Julien Moncet confirming its staff will now have to double its efforts to catch the opposition. Across the weekend the i20 N’s performance improved, but its reliability problems, ranging from engine, hybrid and suspension, proved to be its downfall. 

Only one of its three i20 Ns reached the finish with Thierry Neuville coming home sixth, albeit 7minutes and 42.6s behind the rally leader Sebastien Loeb after losing time to a broken front right damper. The Belgian also described his car as “scary” to drive in Friday’s stages, but was able to win a test on Sunday.

Hyundai elected to withdraw its entry for Oliver Solberg on Sunday with the Swede and co-driver Elliott Edmondson feeling unwell after being subjected to exhaust fumes coming into their car for two days. The issue contributed to Solberg losing concentration and running off the road on stage 10, losing 35 minutes in the process. 

Ott Tanak was forced to retire on Saturday night after he clouted a rock face running on slick tyres during an icy section in stage 11. He had already picked up a puncture before and was only carrying one spare, so when a second puncture occurred after the crash, it ended his rally. 

Moncet expected a tough opener given the team has been playing catch up to its rivals, which had committed earlier to the new rules. However, he declared the situation his team faces as “bad” but “under control” with a month until the next round in Sweden.  

“It has been a very tough rally,” Moncet told Motorsport.com. 

“We knew coming here it would be difficult. We finished the cars just in time. We had a lot of work to do over the last weeks, so we knew it would be challenging. 

“When you start a race you always expect for more and we are just not where we would like to be. 

“We are here to win and it is quite disappointing. Nevertheless we have learned a few things, as it was the first time we were able to measure our car against our competitors. 

“We have seen that when the car is running trouble-free the performance is there, so this is something positive. 

“One car finished, we won one stage, but we know we have to work even more and push even more. 

“We will have to ask all the people that were here in Monte Carlo and back at the factory to double their efforts. 

“We have a bit of time until Sweden so we will have the opportunity to continue testing with our car, and even more time until Croatia. The situation is bad but still under control.”

Julien Moncet, Team principal Hyundai World Rally Team

Julien Moncet, Team principal Hyundai World Rally Team

Photo by: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

While reliability was the team’s biggest concern, Neuville believes the team has work to do on improving the car’s performance as well.

“At the end of this rally, we are left with feelings of disappointment and frustration,” said Neuville.  

“We had a tough weekend. I drove for my life in the Power Stage, I gave it absolutely everything, so I was disappointed with the time. 

“There has been a huge amount of work behind the scenes to prepare for this event, from me and [co-driver] Martijn [Wydaeghe], as well as the team, so to come away without any reward is hard to accept. 

“We won’t give up. We are trying to keep everyone motivated and we will continue pushing. 

“The will is definitely there and that’s important. There are different areas we are going to work on but most important is the reliability. We need to be much stronger for the upcoming events.”

shares
comments

Related video

Breen: Sharing podium with Ogier and Loeb "a bit surreal"
Previous article

Breen: Sharing podium with Ogier and Loeb "a bit surreal"
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Breen: Sharing podium with Ogier and Loeb "a bit surreal" Rally Monte Carlo
WRC

Breen: Sharing podium with Ogier and Loeb "a bit surreal"

WRC Monte Carlo: The Good, the Bad and the battle of the GOATs Rally Monte Carlo
WRC

WRC Monte Carlo: The Good, the Bad and the battle of the GOATs

How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off Rally Monte Carlo Prime
WRC

How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off

Hyundai Motorsport More from
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai retires unwell Solberg at WRC Monte Carlo due to fume issue Rally Monte Carlo
WRC

Hyundai retires unwell Solberg at WRC Monte Carlo due to fume issue

Solberg: Fumes, concentration lapse caused WRC Monte Carlo off Rally Monte Carlo
WRC

Solberg: Fumes, concentration lapse caused WRC Monte Carlo off

Home hero Neuville delivers overdue WRC success for Hyundai in Belgium Rally Belgium Prime
WRC

Home hero Neuville delivers overdue WRC success for Hyundai in Belgium

Latest news

Hyundai to “double its efforts” after review of tough WRC opener
WRC WRC

Hyundai to “double its efforts” after review of tough WRC opener

Breen: Sharing podium with Ogier and Loeb "a bit surreal"
WRC WRC

Breen: Sharing podium with Ogier and Loeb "a bit surreal"

WRC Monte Carlo: The Good, the Bad and the battle of the GOATs
WRC WRC

WRC Monte Carlo: The Good, the Bad and the battle of the GOATs

M-Sport to field fourth WRC Puma for Bertelli in Sweden
WRC WRC

M-Sport to field fourth WRC Puma for Bertelli in Sweden

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off Prime

How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off

The new Rally1 hybrid cars made their competition debuts in Monte Carlo, but it was two semi-retired drivers who took centre stage in a thrilling battle between two of the World Rally Championship's most successful names. Here's how Sebastien Loeb completed a remarkable return on his M-Sport debut by beating reigning champion Sebastien Ogier

WRC
Jan 24, 2022
The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022 Prime

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022

Eight-time World Rally Championship king Sebastien Ogier has abdicated (well, gone part-time) in 2022, meaning for just the second time in the past decade we will have a different champion this year. We pick out the drivers gunning to take his place and take over the mantle as the WRC's new ruler

WRC
Jan 20, 2022
The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival Prime

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival

Part-time opportunities with Citroen and Hyundai have offered brief glimpses of what Craig Breen can do in a World Rally Championship car. Now signed up by M-Sport to lead it into the WRC's new hybrid era, Breen has been given the chance he's pursued for so long and is determined to make the most of it

WRC
Jan 18, 2022
Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best Prime

Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best

The World Rally Championship has brought down the curtain on the aggressive, aero-laden generation of cars first introduced in 2017 that have been likened to the 1980s Group B icons. As the championship prepares to begin a new era of Rally1 hybrid cars, its stars explain just why the outgoing machines were so special

WRC
Dec 24, 2021
Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021

On the eve of a new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship, the 2021 season was a blockbuster fought out between Toyota's two top dogs, with a familiar figure eventually emerging on top after a final showdown at Monza. We pick out the 10 best performers from the top class and its supporting cast

WRC
Dec 21, 2021
Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour Prime

Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour

He’s shuffling into semi-rally-retirement, but Toyota star Sebastien Ogier was at the peak of his powers in the final season for the high downforce era-World Rally Championship cars. Despite Toyota's domination, there was still much to enjoy as the old master emerged atop a fierce title fight against teammate Elfyn Evans.

WRC
Dec 19, 2021
How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers Prime

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers

After winning his eighth WRC title, Sebastien Ogier has drawn the curtain on his full-time rallying career. To understand Ogier's legacy, many of his former rivals, team-mates and colleagues have shared their thoughts on a vastly successful career

WRC
Nov 26, 2021
Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies Prime

Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies

Richard Burns was a determined driver who took on the best rally drivers in the world during a boom period in the early 2000s, and beat them. On the 20th anniversary of his crowning glory in winning the 2001 WRC title, and 16 years on from his death on the same date, we pick out his 10 greatest drives

WRC
Nov 25, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.