Hyundai parts ways with WRC team boss Nandan

Nandan had spearheaded the Hyundai team since its return to the WRC. He was responsible for both the development of its Alzenau factory base and the i20 WRC in 2013.

Since its WRC debut, the i20 has collected 10 world rally wins and finished second in the manufacturers’ standings for the last three years.

Nandan’s team led both the championship races for much of last season and missing out on both titles brought enormous pressure and, reportedly, a desire for change from the Korean side of the operation.

While Hyundai denied there would be change following high-level meetings between Hyundai Motor Corporation and Hyundai Motorsport late last year, Nandan’s replacement in Italian Adamo had already been identified.

Adamo, who will continue to run the company’s i20 R5 and i30 N TCR programmes, will oversee a team headed by permanent drivers Thierry Neuville and Andreas Mikkelsen with Sebastien Loeb and Dani Sordo sharing a third i20 Coupe WRC.