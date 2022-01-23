Hyundai retires unwell Solberg at WRC Monte Carlo due to fume issue
Hyundai has retired Oliver Solberg from the Monte Carlo Rally with the driver “not feeling well” from breathing in exhaust fumes that have entered the cockpit of his car.
