Hyundai perplexed by double WRC hybrid drama for Tanak on Rally Spain

Tanak was without the use of his 100kW control Compact Dynamics hybrid unit during the day's two opening stages, which necessitated a unit change on his i20 N during midday service.

The 2019 world champion then lost hybrid power again during the afternoon loop of stages, which cost him valuable time, as the Estonian ended the day in fourth, 20 seconds adrift of the leading Toyota of Sebastien Ogier.

Hyundai deputy team director Julien Moncet was at a loss to explain the problems for Tanak, who has suffered a series of hybrid issues this season.

Asked how it could be possible for issues on two different hybrid units, Moncet replied: "That is a good question.

"It is not really clear what has happened with the first one this morning and I think Compact Dynamics is still looking at the data to understand it.

"The one from this afternoon we don't know as the car has only just arrived. We will have to check the data, and maybe it is the same thing, but maybe it is another problem, I don't know."

On top of the hybrid problems, Moncet was left disappointed that his drivers lost ground in the battle at the front with Toyota, after ending the morning leading the rally by 0.5s through Thierry Neuville.

Neuville dropped to third behind new world champion Kalle Rovanpera during the afternoon stages, ending Friday 12.5s behind leader Ogier.

"I would say it has been a bit disappointing because we lost some time compared to the front," he added.

"At the end of the morning loop, Thierry was first and there was a short gap between the first four drivers.

"We have been a bit unlucky with the weather but that is part of the game, but our pace was not so good compared to this morning.

"We have been a bit too conservative in terms of set-up and we will have to review."

Ogier relishing fun battle with world champion Rovanpera

While Hyundai was left to rue its loss of pace during Friday afternoon, Ogier relished an opportunity to fight for the victory against new world champion Rovanpera.

The duo shared the fastest stage times during the afternoon loop, but it was Ogier who came out on top with a 4.8s advantage over his teammate.

If the pair can maintain their positions, it will be enough to secure Toyota the 2022 manufacturers' title with a round to spare.

"It is fun - it has been a good day, I have enjoyed driving the Yaris today, even if the conditions were a bit challenging and changing a bit all of the time, I'm happy," said Ogier when asked about the battle with Rovanpera.

"It was not straightforward to be able to fight at the front with our road positions, so it is nice to have the lead.

"At the end of the day, it is nice when you can compete for victories and I'm sure the team will be happy if we can clinch it [the title] that way.

"At the moment it's nice that Toyota is in front but Thierry and Ott are not so far behind, so we have to keep pushing tomorrow."

Ogier's views were echoed by Rovanpera, who believes it could be difficult to match the pace of his more experienced rivals on the Spanish asphalt during Saturday's seven stages.

"The cars behind are still a bit too close," said Rovanpera.

"I think everybody will need to go as fast as possible to see what we can do. I think tomorrow will be tricky to make a difference, maybe, I don't know.

"The guys have driven the stages so many times more than me, so I think it will be tricky to match the pace."